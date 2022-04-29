Last Updated:

Red Bull Driver Sergio Perez Could Soon End His F1 Career; Driver Reveals Real Reason

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez in an interview said that having too many races in the racing calender is a no-go at least for him due to time constraints.

Sergio Perez likely to quit F1 sport

Image: Red Bull Racing/ Instagram


The number of races in each Formula 1 season has been extending with new countries being added to the list. Back in 2009, drivers raced at 17 circuits across 16 countries, However, the current season is scheduled to have a record 23 races in (at least) 20 different countries. The size of the race calendar is only likely to increase in the future but for one race driver, the increase in the number of races could end his F1 career.

Sergio Perez retirement: Red Bull racing driver could soon leave F1

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is currently having a fine start to the 2022 F1 season, however, the driver could soon quit Formula 1 if the race calendar continues to get bigger. While speaking to The Athletic, Sergio Perez admitted, “There’s a very big demand. But on the other hand, having too many races is a no-go — at least for me. Right now, you’re basically (immersed in) it because we have so many races. We have simulator sessions before each event. We have a partner events". He added “So we basically we have zero time for ourselves and for our families. I have a couple of young children (with a third on the way). I think if the calendar (expands) more, then I definitely will not do it.”

Sergio Perez's performance in the 2022 F1 season with Red Bull Racing

Speaking about Sergio Perez's performance in F1 2022 season, the Red Bull driver started the season without finishing the race in Bahrain, however, since then he has scored points in the next three races. In Saudi Arabia Perez finished fourth while in the next two races in Australia and Emilia Romagna, the Red Bull driver finished on the podium (2nd) which has now placed him 3rd in drivers' standings behind teammate Max Verstappen and table topper Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

F1 to make a return to the US with Miami GP 

The 2022 season will witness Formula 1 returning to the state of Florida for the first time since 1959, with the Miami Grand Prix taking place from May 6-8. The Miami GP will take place at the Miami International Autodrome situated in the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens. Previously, F1 has taken place at Indianapolis, Sebring, Riverside, Watkins Glen, Long Beach, Las Vegas, Detroit, Dallas, Phoenix, and Circuit of The Americas in Austin.

