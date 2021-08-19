Red Bull Racing Boss Christian Horner Iterates Satisfaction With Line-ups For Both Teams

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner iterates he is satisfied with his driving line-ups for both teams owned by the Austrian energy drink brand. Both teams changed their line-ups this season, as Sergio Perez joined Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing, while Yuki Tsunoda joined Pierre Gasly at AlphaTauri. Even though Perez has had a difficult time adjusting to the new Red Bull F1 chassis, he has been extremely impressive when it comes to helping his team maximize points during race weekends.

Red Bull Racing boss iterates he is happy with both teams

Red Bull Racing Boss Christian Horner is happy with the team's decision to step outside the team's young driver programme at the end of last year, as Sergio Perez has been impressive. Horner said, "Our view has always been to give youth the chance, and I think Red Bull, more than any other team, has done that. But occasionally, you need to step out of the programme. I think it was a brave decision to do that, but I think it was the right decision. The dynamic in the team is working well. Pierre is doing a fantastic job at AlphaTauri and is still very much a Red Bull racing driver, so we're in a good place."

Christian Horner believes Sergio Perez has been a good teammate

Despite several people criticizing Sergio Perez for not being at the same level as teammate Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner has backed the Mexican driver. Horner believes that Perez has been a good teammate and has picked up vital points when Verstappen has had a poor day. Horner said, "I think Sergio has delivered the role that we've been hoping for. You saw that in Baku when he picked up a victory on the day that he was able to put Lewis under pressure."

Horner added, "He’s been collecting those constructors' points, and playing the team game, as we saw at the French GP. He's a great team player, and we're very happy with the job he's doing." As things stand in the Drivers' Championship, Verstappen is currently in second place with 187 points while Perez is fifth with 104 points.