Red Bull Racing Fans Get Nostalgic With Daniel Ricciardo Throwback Monaco GP Celebrations

F1 returned to the famous streets of Monaco a week ago for the sport's most iconic Grand Prix of the season. The Monaco Grand Prix is historic not only for the racing but also for its post-race celebrations, where several drivers have jumped into the swimming pool after winning the race. Here is a throwback celebration featuring Daniel Ricciardo after the Red Bull Racing driver won the Monaco Grand Prix 2018.

Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull career: Famous Monaco Grand Prix 2018 win and celebration

The Monaco Grand Prix 2018 was all about redemption for Daniel Ricciardo, who had seen his race slip after a disastrous pit stop by Red Bull Racing at the Monaco GP 2016. Prior to race day, the Australian racer had done everything he needed to make him the clear favourite as he was the quickest through practice and untouchable in qualifying. However, the race was far from straightforward for the former Red Bull Racing driver.

Ricciardo had a good start to the race from pole position and built a comfortable lead in front until he suffered a power problem on lap 28 in the MGU-K. With the Red Bull Racing driver unable to use his seventh and eighth gears, his lead decreased each lap before Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel got in touching distance. However, the experienced Australian was well aware that if there was ever any race on the F1 calendar where he could maintain his lead despite the engine troubles it was at the Monaco GP circuit. Having said that, Ricciardo did not put a foot wrong as he claimed a stunning victory under intense pressure.

While the win at the Monaco Grand Prix 2018 was the highlight of the Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull career, the Australian's dramatic celebrations did not disappoint either. Hundreds of cameramen gathered around him to watch his swallow dive into the famous swimming pool of the circuit with his team later joining him in the pool. Red Bull Racing fans got nostalgic when they saw his celebration with several wanting him to return to the team.

F1 2021 standings: Red Bull Racing lead with reigning champions Mercedes in second

While Daniel Ricciardo has had a disastrous start to the F1 2021 season with his new team McLaren, as he finds himself in eighth place in the F1 2021 standings with 24 points, his former team Red Bull Racing have returned to the top. Red Bull Racing (149) lead the F1 2021 standings by one point from reigning champions Mercedes (148). Moreover, the team's star driver Max Verstappen (105) also took the lead in the F1 standings for the first time in his career as he now leads reigning champion Lewis Hamilton (101) by four points.