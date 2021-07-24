Red Bull Racing Mulling Review Of Hamilton's British GP Penalty As Crash Repair Cost £1.3m

The controversy surrounding the opening lap collision of the British GP between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen may not have ended yet as Red Bull Racing are considering to call for a review of Hamilton's penalty. The seven-time Drivers' Champion was given a 10-second stop and go penalty post the accident. However, Red Bull Racing have discovered a new angle to potentially penalize Hamilton even further. The Milton Keyes outfit's team boss wrote in his column that the collision resulted in a whopping £1.3m crash repair bill.

Mercedes F1 and Lewis Hamilton could be penalized further

In his column, Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner said on Friday night that the team continues to consider whether to request a review of the incident and penalty issued to Lewis Hamilton by the race stewards. As per the FIA's International Sporting Code, competitors are permitted a right of review up to 14 days after a stewards' ruling. However, a major and relevant new element must be discovered which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision. The 14-day period expires on August 1.

Glad I’m ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us and doesn’t do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track. Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior but we move on pic.twitter.com/iCrgyYWYkm — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 18, 2021

While both sides blamed each other for the collision, Mercedes F1 and Lewis Hamilton were penalized for the incident. However, Horner was unhappy with the penalty that was given as he deemed it to be a "light penalty" given the intensity and consequences of the collision. Horner said, "Given the severity of the incident and the lenient penalty, we are reviewing all data and have the right to request a review. We are therefore still looking at the evidence and considering all of our sporting options."

Since the stewards reviewed the accident thoroughly, Red Bull Racing are now looking at the financial impact the collision caused on the team. "The other significant factor is the cost-cap element of this. That crash has cost us approximately $1.8million (£1.3m) and an accident like that has massive ramifications in a budget cap era," said Horner. The budget cap is significant as for the first time in F1's history, budgets are limited on performance spending with teams not permitted to spend more than $145m this year.