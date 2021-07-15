Red Bull Racing's Boss Christian Horner Discusses Team's Successes Ahead Of British GP

Red Bull Racing arrive at this weekend's British Grand Prix on the back of a terrific form. The Austrian outfit has managed to win five consecutive races, including both home Grand Prix. However, Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner insists that his side is still hungry for more success as the team prepares for the British Grand Prix.

Christian Horner reflects on Red Bull Racing's recent successes

In his column, "Top of the League," Christian Horner described his joy and thanked the team for their efforts that have helped them achieve recent success. Horner wrote, "It is incredible to think the Team have now won five races in a row, but it is also hugely satisfying because it is the culmination of teamwork. I am particularly proud that we were able to win both home races in Austria on Red Bull’s home turf as this is something every team seeks to achieve."

As far as the title challenge this season goes, Horner expects his side to use their past experience as the team looks to win their first title since 2013. "We are only focussing on what we can control and not what our opponents are doing. There is a great deal of Team spirit and it's been hard work, but the results show it’s paying off. We know how to lead championships and how hard it is to be the chaser, so we are well prepared for every eventuality in this title fight." Red Bull Racing (286) currently lead the Constructors' Championships from Mercedes (242) by 44 points.

British Grand Prix: Christian Horner discusses expectations ahead of the inaugural F1 sprint race weekend

Christian Horner is well aware of Mercedes' prowess at Silverstone as they have been incredibly dominant at this circuit. Horner said, "Mercedes have been incredibly dominant at Silverstone, and if we can get close to them and challenge them for the win, that will be tremendously encouraging, especially with the upgrades they are due to bring."

Moreover, with the first sprint race weekend set to debut this weekend, it adds to the complexities that teams will face at the British Grand Prix this weekend. Speaking of the additional difficulties, Horner said, "Of course, it will be a different type of weekend too. It is the first of the Sprint Race events, so it puts a lot more pressure on Friday. The engineers and drivers have one session to set-up the car and then you are straight into qualifying. You also have to balance the risk versus reward in the Sprint Race as the last thing you want is a DNF or damage for Sunday."