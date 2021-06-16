Red Bull Racing's Video With David Coulthard Leaves Fans Awestruck

Former Red Bull Racing driver David Coulthard seems to be having the time of his life as he discovers the Czech Republic and Slovakia on a road trip like no other. The road trip features "castles, culture, nature and a drag race with an inverted plane piloted by Red Bull Air Race World Champion Martin Sonka". Here are the details of Red Bull Racing's road trip featuring Coulthard and Sonka and their reactions to the same.

Red Bull Racing Instagram shows short clip featuring drag race between David Coulthard and Martin Sonka

The latest Red Bull Racing tour, 'Castle to Castle' saw 13-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard passing through the Charles Bridge, scenic vineyards of the Moravia region before heading to Poprad-Tatry Airport for the ultimate showdown: a flat out race against 2018 Red Bull Air Race World Champion Martin Sonka. This was no ordinary battle though. Coulthard's RB7 hit top speed on the runway in conventional style with Sonka pulling out a jaw-dropping move. The former air race champion unbelievably flipped his Extra 300SR plane upside down with the drivers looking eyeball to eyeball as they battled it out.

Red Bull Racing Instagram: David Coulthard and Martin Sonka clarify authenticity of stunt as fans in disbelief

After performing the outrageous stunt, both David Coulthard and Martin Sonka commented upon their experiences and gave a glimpse as to how they carried out the stunt. Coulthard said, "The great thing about this film is that it's all real. When the aircraft is just a few metres above the RB7 and upside down, that's real, that's the skill of Martin. He's a professional right at the top of his game. I really enjoy the fact that I have the opportunity to showcase the Formula One car across different countries and here in the Czech Republic and Slovakia we're on cobbled streets, dusty tracks and some beautiful scenery in the mountains. It's been incredible and From Castle to Castle has been like a journey of discovery for me, as well as a showcasing what an F1 car can do off-track."

Similarly, Sonka added, "We both have very limited vision out of our cockpits and for me to fly at such a low level and inverted, I more or less need to look to the front to be able to control the height of the plane. The driver also has to look to the front, but, because of the head and neck restraint F1 drivers use, he can't look up. So, we solved the problem by placing a small mirror in front of David so he could see me while looking to the front. It was incredible to fly in such a formation. Plus, I'm a big fan of Formula One, so just seeing the car so close from the cockpit of my plane was something really special."

Image Credits: David Coulthard, Red Bull Racing/Instagram