Red Bull Sacks Juri Vips Post Investigation On Alleged Racist Remark During Online Stream

Red Bull sacked its reserve & test driver Juri Vips on Tuesday, following an investigation into his alleged racist remark during an online gaming stream.

The Formula One universe has been taken aback by a series of incidents involving the use of racist language by prominent names in the sport, in the last few weeks. While Red Bull Racing junior driver Juri Vips earlier made headlines for his racist remarks during an online gaming stream on Twitch, former three-time world champion Nelson Piquet faced the wrath for using racist slurs against the Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton only recently. However, amid all the drama ahead of the British Grand Prix 2022 at Silverstone, Red Bull have made a statement about their stance on racism by terminating Juris Vips’ contract on Tuesday. 

Vips joined Red Bull’s F1 team in 2022 as a reserve and test driver for the season, but as announced by the team, he has now been relieved of all duties. “Following its investigation into an online incident involving Juri Vips, Oracle Red Bull Racing has terminated Juri’s contract as its test & reserve driver. The team do not condone any form of racism,” Red Bull said in its statement.

Juri Vips sacked: What led to the termination of his contract?

The 21-year-old first came under fire for using racist language during an online gaming stream, which also involved his fellow Red Bull junior teammate Liam Lawson. It is pertinent to mention that as of now, Vips will continue his drive with Hitech in the Formula 2 Championship.  As the video of Vips’ comment began spreading like wildfire, Red Bull decided to suspend the Estonian driver with immediate effect on June 22. However, as the F1 universe now faces Brazilian F1 legend Piquet’s comments against the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, Red Bull also made their stance clear on the matter. 

Red Bull come under fire for not issuing a statement on Nelson Piquet

Nelson Piquet had allegedly used racist slurs against Hamilton, last year, while opining on the 51G crash involving Max Verstappen and caused by the Brit at Silverstone. However, the videos of the Piquet’s comments started taking over the internet only recently, following the action on Vips. While responding to Red Bull’s tweet about firing Vips, F1 fans wondered why the team didn’t say anything related to the Piquet-Hamilton saga.

What did F1 and FIA say about the recent racism incidents?

Meanwhile, the reigning constructor champions were quick to condemn the racist attack on their elite driver, following comments by F1 and its governing body FIA. The governing body of world motorsports FIA took to their Twitter handle and said, “The FIA strongly condemns any racist or discriminatory language and behavior, which have no place in sport or wider society. We express our solidarity with @LewisHamilton and fully support his commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion in motorsport.”

At the same time, F1 also weighed in its views and said that discriminatory or racist language has no part in society. “Lewis is an incredible ambassador for our sport and deserves respect. His tireless efforts to increase diversity and inclusion are a lesson to many and something we are commuted to at F1,” Formula 1 said. 

