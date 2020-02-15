Red Bull Plays Mind Games With Mercedes After Taking A Dig At Their New F1 2020 Car

The Mercedes F1 team unveiled their W11 F1 car for 2020 season on Friday, February 14. But before the official release, the British team pulled off the cover from their new car on Monday (February 10) to reveal an updated livery which was showcased on their title-winning 2019 car. The team has added a red patch on top of the car as part of a deal with new principal partner INEOS. In addition to that, there is also the red star which has been kept in honour of the late Niki Lauda.

Also Read: Max Verstappen Could Still Leave Red Bull F1 Despite Signing Contract Extension

Red Bull takes dig at Mercedes

Following the release of the image by Mercedes, one of its rivals in F1, the Red Bull team decided to have some fun. They tweeted about the new livery on their Twitter handle. Here's what they wrote

SPY: Big public appearance planned? Of course you're going to wake up with a big red zit… #RBspy 🕵️‍♂️ #F1 pic.twitter.com/RpcL3PvaG7 — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 10, 2020

Mercedes are not the first team to give a glimpse of their new car ahead of the release date. Earlier, Haas F1 had digitally released the image of their new car, which was scheduled to be launched on February 19. Mercedes launched their new car on Friday, February 14.

Also Read: Verstappen Extends Deal With F1 Team Red Bull Through 2023

Red Bull launches RB16 for 2020 season

Meanwhile, Red Bull revealed their new RB16 F1 car on Tuesday for the 2020 season. Max Verstappen took the car out for its first laps. The colour scheme of the car, which looks almost identical to last year, was unveiled with the tag line "liveries are made to last".

Liveries are made to last 😉

The RB16 is here to #ChargeOn 🤘 — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 12, 2020

Max Verstappen recently signed a contract extension until 2023 with the Red Bull team. He will be joined by Alex Albon, who will get a taste of his first full season at Red Bull, having been promoted from Toro Rosso last year.

Also Read: Max Verstappen Suggests Placing 'robots' In F1 Cars After Aggressive Driving Criticism

Mercedes makes £46.5m fresh contract offer to Lewis Hamilton

According to a report published recently by Express.co.uk, Mercedes are reportedly ready to offer Lewis Hamilton a deal worth a staggering £46.5 million-a-year. Earlier multiple reports suggested that Lewis Hamilton is seeking to boost his annual salary with Mercedes to a lofty $60 million from 2021, but the German manufacturer could reject its star driver's demands. Hamilton has become the most successful driver, winning five of the last six F1 World championships.

Also Read: Red Bull Zero Gravity Pit Stop: F1 Team's Mind-boggling Performance Creates History