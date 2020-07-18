Redskins Owner Dan Snyder Responds To Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Franchise

NFL's Washington franchisee's owner Dan Snyder has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct made against his franchise. Having agreed on the Redskins name change earlier this week, Dan Snyder issued a statement on Friday morning about his “strengthened” commitment to better the organisation's culture. This was after 15 former female employees alleged that they were sexually harassed while working for the NFL franchise.

NFL news: Dan Snyder responds to sexual misconduct allegations

Dan Snyder issued a statement on Friday in response to a story from the Washington Post that detailed allegations of sexual misconduct against the former female employees who worked with the Redskins. Only one of the former employees spoke on the record while the 14 others were bound by non-disclosure agreements. In his response, Dan Snyder vowed for a change as he wrote, "The behaviour that was described in yesterday's Washington Post article has no place in our franchise, nor in our society".

He further added: “These allegations have further strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our franchise, a process that already began with the hiring of coach Ron Rivera earlier this year.” Snyder then stated that he has hired a local law firm to review his team’s culture and conduct, which he said will allow the franchise to implement new policies and procedures.

The story from the Washington Post also highlighted the unwelcome overtures, comments of a sexual nature and exhortations to wear revealing clothing and flirt with clients in order to close sales deals. Washington's NFL coach Rivera spoke to ESPN on the matter and admitted that he wants to create a new work culture with the Redskins. He then added, "My daughter works here as well, so there is no way that I will tolerate such behaviour".

An NFL statement on the Washington Post story alleging sexual harassment and other misconduct by former staffers is below. It begins: “These matters as reported are serious, disturbing and contrary to the NFL’s values.“



Full statement 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/6XUoPWaPZU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2020

NFL news: Washington Redskins controversy

Following the Redskins name change, the franchise is still deciding on a new team name. However, the NFL also released a statement of its own on Friday in relation to the allegations made against the Washington NFL franchise. The statement revealed that the NFL will plan on taking 'serious action' against the NFC East side based on the investigation’s findings.

Image Credits - AP