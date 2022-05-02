Referee Fails To Hear Bell, Signals End Of Round After Boxing Star Katie Taylor's Reminder

Katie Taylor retained her status as the undisputed lightweight champion after beating Amanda Serrano. The contest held at Madison Square Garden saw Katie Taylor emerge winner by split decision (94-96, 97-93, 96-93)to retain her title. Billed as the biggest women’s boxing match in history the noise at the arena was so loud that the referee almost missed the noise of the bell.

Boxing news: Referee misses bell sound during Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano match

Thousands of Irish supporters travelled to the United States to watch the fight and support Katie Taylor. The Madison Square Garden arena was a sell-out with an overall crowd of about 19,187 attending the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano match. The incident of the referee not being able to hear the bell ringing happened at the end of the third round. The bell is heard ringing twice, but the referee does not call an end to the round. In the end, Taylor was forced to signal to Serrano that the bell had rung and she should stop fighting. It was only at this point that the referee realised the third round was over.

The MSG crowd is so loud the ref can't even hear the bell 🤯#TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/ImphE8qvV6 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 1, 2022

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano boxing match highlights

The Maidson Square Garden is the same arena where Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali fought the “Fight of the Century” in 1971 which the boxing fans still remember to date. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano made sure that they also produced a classic bout which will be remembered by fans forever.

Katie Taylor pulled out the victory by winning the final four rounds. At the start of the bout Amanda Serrano constantly came forward and found some openings for her left, but Taylor countered well and landed some good rights in the third – though took a good shot after it was over when the fighters and referee didn’t hear the bell over the crowd and Serrano landed a punch.

Taylor came right back and drove Serrano back into a corner in the closing seconds of the fourth and the fight kept going along a similar path, Serrano throwing rapid combinations but Taylor landing in return to stop her momentum. The crowd roared as they traded punches during a lengthy exchange in the corner in the fifth, but Serrano got the better of it and Taylor’s face was bloodied by the end of the round. But she came right back with some good work in the sixth.

