'Refuse To Fight Colby': Khabib Sides With Masvidal On Alleged Attack; UFC Fans Enraged

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday to share his views on the alleged assault on Colby Covington by his UFC welterweight counterpart Jorge Masvidal outside a restaurant in Miami on Monday night. Masvidal was detained on Wednesday night by the Miami Beach police as reports claimed that Covington pressed charges on him for the assault on him outside the Papi Steak in Miami. Masvidal and Covington clashed inside the Octagon at UFC 272 earlier this month, which was the culmination of their long-standing rivalry and it ended with Convington’s win by a unanimous decision.

Khabib Nurmagomedov defends Jorge Masvidal

Meanwhile, sharing his thoughts on the events that have unfolded in the past few days, the former undisputed and undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib defended Masvidal’s actions by saying Convington deserved it for talking trash about the former’s family. “If you are stronger than someone inside the octagon, it does not mean you can insult his children. No one has the right to insult someone’s family. Once you have gone down that path, then be ready to back up your words. You were attacked by professional fighter, the same as you are, your own size, and you go press charges against him to the police?,” Khabib said in the statement.

Khabib further the urged UFC community to boycott the welterweight prospect by saying that sitting out of events will affect him and all other fighters who speak ill about someone’s family. “I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby, just don’t accept fights with him, let him sit without a fight, it will probably significantly affect him and all fighters who even think of insulting families, who is provoking the fighters to look for someone in restaurants to deal with him,” Khabib concluded.

UFC fans furious at Khabib Nurmagomedov

On noticing the comments made by Nurmagomedov, UFC fans on social media were left unimpressed as they said nothing can justify the illegal actions of Masvidal. A fan clarified that Colby never insulted Jorge’s families or kids, but insulted him for being a bad father to the kid. Fans mentioned that Jorge proved that putting himself under such a situation led him to face felony charges and further distanced him from his kids. Meanwhile, Masvidal’s manager Malki Kawa also took to his official Twitter handle to inform that Masvidal has been released.

What did Colby say about George’s kids?? Seriously I’ve seen nobody answer anybody on this! — Sam Johnson (@Sam_EPB) March 24, 2022

Something called the law? If you can avoid fighting and you can run away, that should be your first action otherwise you will face charges as well. It's only self defence if you could not avoid it — Bald Ortega (@DanthemanRo12) March 24, 2022

Would you teach your child to beat someone up if they said mean things to them?



I tell my 6 year old to laugh it off at school and ask them what 16 + 16 is



People need to keep a check on their emotions instead of acting like mean girls in high school — Waldo Dior (@WaldoDior) March 24, 2022

If Colby said anything about Jorge's kids people would naturally dislike him. But people like him, so jorge has to keep putting words in the minds of the public, coz he just aint down with everybody loving Colby now. — Lisa (@Lisafullblast) March 24, 2022

Image: Instagram/@ufc