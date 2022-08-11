Relive Abhinav Bindra's Historic Feat Of Winning 1st Olympic Individual Gold Medal; Watch

August 11 marks the date which saw India claim their first-ever individual gold medal at the Olympic games, in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. On August 11, 2008, Abhinav Bindra won the gold medal in the men’s 10-metre air rifle shooting event in Beijing. Bindra scripted history with a near-perfect 10.8 on his final shot and became an Olympic champion at the age of 25 years old.

Bindra became an all-time great for the Indian sporting circle as he is the first and one of only two Indian athletes, who have won individual gold at the Olympics. India won their second individual gold medal during the Tokyo Olympics 2020, courtesy of Neeraj Chopra’s enthralling performance in the Men’s Javelin Throw event. He announced his retirement in 2016 after returning with a fourth-place finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Having said that, here’s a look at Abhinav Bindra’s historic feat of winning the first-ever individual Olympic gold medal for India.

Watch Abhinav Bindra claiming the Olympics gold:

Abhinav Bindra's celebratory career for India

Having won over 150 medals in his 22-year-long career, the former World Champion is one of the biggest inspirations for Indian sports. Born in Uttarakhand to a Punjabi family, Bindra studied business administration at the University of Colorado Boulder after receiving his education in Dehradun and Chandigarh. He burst onto the scenes in 1998, after becoming the youngest athlete to participate at the Commonwealth Games in Malaysia.

He was India’s youngest participant at the 2000 Sydney Olympics where he was denied a chance to qualify for the final. Later that year, he has honored with the coveted Arjuna Award. He won the CWG 2022 gold in 2002, which followed a seventh position finish in the 2004 Summer Olympics. Heading into the 2008 Olympics, the shooter faced a severe back injury and was doubtful for the mega sporting event.

Despite all the odds, Bindra’s rise to the pinnacle of sports continued as he won the gold medal at the 2006 ISSF World Shooting Championships and qualified for the Olympics. He won the gold medal in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Event and kicked off a new era for Indian sports.

From 2008 to 2014, Bindra won two Asian Games bronze medals alongside two gold medals, one silver medal, and a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games before retiring in 2016. He continues to be an influential personality in Indian sports and is a member of the Indian Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes’ Commission.

(Image: @Olympics/Twitter)