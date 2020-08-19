Remco Evenepoel's Season Ends After Horrific Crash Off Bridge During Il Lombardia

This weekend, Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel's season ended after a horrific accident during the Tour of Lombardy ('Il Lombardia'). The Deceuninck-Quickstep misjudged a turn, crashed and toppled over into the ravine from the bridge. His crash happened while he was descending near Lake Camo, which was the highest climb of the one-day race.

Remco Evenepoel's season ends after crash near Lake Camo

The paramedics immediately attended the 20-year-old, taking him away by ambulance. Evenepoel's team issued a statement a few hours after the injury, stating that the 2019 European Time Trial champion has suffered from "multiple injuries", including a "fractured pelvis and a right lung contusion".

However, the young star was "conscious at all times as he underwent a series of examinations to reveal the extent of his injury". Deceuninck-Quick-Step further added that Evenepoel “crashed inside the last 50 kilometres (31 miles), on the descent of Muro di Sormano, hitting a bridge wall and going over it into a ravine."

Remco Evenepoel video from Il Lombardia accident

Remco Evenepoel crash: Remco Evenepoel update from rider himself

Back in Belgium after his crash at Il Lombardia, @EvenepoelRemco had a message from the hospital for all those who sent him good vibes in the last couple of days.#TheWolfpackNeverGivesUp pic.twitter.com/NLMa2eqW6N — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) August 17, 2020

Around 44 hours after his season-ending crash, the Belgium-native shared a video thanking his fans and supporters, vowing to make a strong comeback. Deceuninck-QuickStep also confirmed that his fracture would receive conservative treatment, and would require no surgery. "I just want to say that I'm doing very well for the moment, I've had a good transfer to a Belgian hospital now," Evenepoel said.

Remco Evenepoel update after Il Lombardia accident

The 2019 Belgian Sportsman of the Year was flown to Belgium from Italy in a private jet. He will be continuing his treatment in a hospital located in Herentals. He assured fans that though the unfortunate crash put an end to his season, theare is no "rush" as they have time to "plan a good comeback, physically and also the stuff around".

Evenepoel apologized for not responding to fans' messages as there were countless good wishes, but he assured them that he sees and feels "everything". "Me and the team are thinking positive and looking forward to next season. We'll take it really slow, really calm and do everything to become a better rider and become stronger than ever before," the 2019 Belgian Sportsman of the Year added. Evenepoel was among those cyclists who made a strong comeback after the COVID-19 pandemic has put a pause on all events since March. The 20-year-old rider has since then won the Vuelta a Burgos and Tour de Pologne.

(Image credit: AP)