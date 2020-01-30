Remembering Kobe Bryant's MIRACULOUS Jump Over Speeding Aston Martin Car: WATCH

Kobe Bryant was an incredible athlete during his playing days in the NBA. He was an idol for a lot of young hoopsters who wished to play in the league. Bryant's tragic death left everyone in a state of shock. Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were heading to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks where Gianna was supposed to play a match. We take a look at this amazing stunt which will leave your mouth wide open.

Kobe Bryant jumps over a car

In an old video, Kobe Bryant pulled off a ridiculous jaw-dropping stunt. As the video begins, Kobe holds up his newest signature shoe - the Nike Hyperdunks. Bryant then laces up his sneakers. His teammate Ronny Turiaf tells him what he's about to do isn't a good idea. Kobe Bryant does not get perturbed by the idea of jumping over a car. He says, "Don't worry, I got this. Come on, bring it down!"

A silver Aston Martin then comes flying onto the screen and Bryant jumps. He lets out a roar and completely clears the car. "I told you," he yells to Turiaf.

Kobe Bryant death

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna passed away after a tragic helicopter crash in California on Sunday. Kobe Bryant played with the Lakers for two decades, starting as an 18-year-old rookie in 1996. Bryant retired in 2016. He ended third on the all-time NBA scoring list. He had 5 NBA championships to his name. He also won the NBA MVP award in 2008.

Kobe Bryant's Nike gear pulled out from online store by footwear giants

Nike partnered with Kobe Bryant for the release of the 'Nike Kobe' series of basketball sneakers. The sneaker series was widely considered as one of the best in the industry in both its design and innovation.

