REN Vs NIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, French Star League 2021 Game Preview

Cesson Rennes MHB (REN) and Usam Nimes Gard (NIM) will collide in the upcoming game of the ongoing French Star League or LNH Division 1 on Tuesday, May 25 at 6:00 PM local time (9:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Palais des Sports in Cesson-Sévigné, France. Here is our REN vs NIM Dream11 prediction and REN vs NIM Dream11 team.

REN vs NIM Dream11 prediction: REN vs NIM Dream11 team and preview

Usam Nimes Gard are currently at the fifth spot of the French Star League standings with 31 points. Ahmed Hesham and team have played 25 games so far in the tournament, winning 14 and losing 8 (3 draws). Cesson Rennes MHB, on the other hand, are at the thirteenth spot of the table with 17 points and a win-loss record of 6-15 (5 draws).

Usam Nimes Gard are fan favourites going into the clash but are expected to get a tough competition from Cesson Rennes MHB. NIM fans have huge expectations from Rémi Desbonnet, Ahmed Hesham and Mohamad Sanad, while REN would want Joze Baznik, Mathieu Salou and Youenn Cardinal to shine.

REN vs NIM live: REN vs NIM Dream11 team and schedule

France date and time: Tuesday, May 25 at 6:00 PM

India date and time: Tuesday, May 25 at 9:30 PM

Venue: Palais des Sports, Cesson-Sévigné, France

REN vs NIM Rosters

REN vs NIM team: Cesson Rennes MHB

Joze Baznik, Florian Delecroix, Allan Villeminot, Igor Anic, Sylvain Hochet, Romain Briffe, Hugo Kamtchop Baril, Aristide Ewe, Mathieu Salou, Youenn Cardinal, Stanislas Zmuda, Julian Luciani, Marco Mengon, Rudy Seri, Romaric Guillo, Jordan Camarero, Sajad Esteki, Tanguy Le Fur, Zachary Lemonnier, Mathéo Briffe, Corentin Lorvellec, Sébastien Poirot

REN vs NIM team: Usam Nimes Gard

Ahmed Hesham, Mohamad Sanad, Michaël Guigou, Vid Kavtičnik, Gueric Vincent, Rémi Desbonnet, O'Brian Nyateu, Quentin Dupuy, Teodor Paul, Quentin Minel, Jean-Jacques Acquevillo, Rémi Salou, Luc Tobie, Baptiste Joblon, Benjamin Gallego, Nicolas Nieto, Julien Rebichon, Romain Tesio, Clement Esparon, Lou Derisbourg, Damien Gibernon, Louis Gouaze, Billy Chabaud, Franck Maurice

REN vs NIM top picks

Cesson Rennes MHB: Joze Baznik, Mathieu Salou, Youenn Cardinal

Usam Nimes Gard: Rémi Desbonnet, Ahmed Hesham, Mohamad Sanad

REN vs NIM Dream11 prediction: REN vs NIM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Joze Baznik

Defenders: Mathieu Salou, Ahmed Hesham, Jean-Jacques Acquevillo

Forwards: Youenn Cardinal, Mohamad Sanad, Michaël Guigou

REN vs NIM match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our REN vs NIM Dream11 prediction is that Usam Nimes Gard will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The REN vs NIM Dream11 prediction and REN vs NIM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The REN vs NIM Dream11 team and REN vs NIM match predictions do not guarantee positive results.

