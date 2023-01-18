After the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh denied the allegations levelled against him, Republic TV confronted him on Wednesday. Singh called the accusations against him baseless. Asked if he was going to resign as WFI chief, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh said, "Let me think about it. If I resign, will these questions end?"

Answering Republic's questions, Brijbhushan Singh said, “It’s been over 10 years that I have been associated with wrestling. I don’t know why the wrestlers are levelling such serious allegations against me. All these players regularly come and meet me. Sakhi and Vinesh paid a visit to me. Bajrang also comes and meets me often.”

“I have never constituted any inquiry against any player. There was never any personal harassment from our side. In fact, after Vinesh lost the match I kept my hand on her head and said, Chalo koi baat nahi…( It’s okay, don’t worry),” Singh added.

“Nearly three days ago, Vinesh demanded the chief coach be replaced. Let me tell you, the chief coach is not my man, he was from the Air Force,” he stated.

WFI president denies accusations

Amid the ongoing sexual exploitation allegations levelled by Indian wrestlers, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh denied the charges and said if the allegations against him are established, he will hang himself.

"There is a hand of someone very big in this, some industrialist is involved...It is a conspiracy," claimed WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after wrestlers made a slew of allegations against him.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI chief

Levelling sensational allegations against the WFI president, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, among others, on Wednesday saod the WFI president mentally harassed her and torturing her during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Phogat further alleged that the WFI president has sexually exploited a number of girls in the past.

Speaking to reporters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Phogat said, “WFI president indulges in sexual molestation of female players and coaches. I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced molestation.”

“We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting to save wrestling. He interferes in our personal lives and wants to know who our boyfriend or girlfriend is. He keeps asking about our marriage and other personal stuff,” the Indian wrestler added.