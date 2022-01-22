Republic Day 2022: Life-size Replica Of Neeraj Chopra To Feature In Haryana's Tableau

As India prepares to celebrate its 73rd Republic Day on January 26, the state of Haryana will showcase a life-size replica of Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra in the form of a tableau. Chopra scripted history in August 2021 by becoming the first athlete from the country to win an Olympic gold medal in a track and field event with a staggering throw of 87.58m in the javelin throw event.

The reveal of the replica will take place during the Republic Day 2022 parade that will be held at Rajpath in the national capital. According to the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana, a total of 10 Olympians will be a part of the tableau.

Haryana will reveal Neeraj Chopra's replica on Republic Day 2022

According to a social media post put out by DPR Haryana, "This time, the tableau of Haryana will be included in the parade of 26 January. 10 Olympians will be part of the tableau. The life-size replica of Neeraj Chopra will be its main attraction. The tableau will be officially introduced in Delhi today. This tableau has been prepared by the Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages."

26 जनवरी की परेड में इस बार हरियाणा की झांकी शामिल होगी। 10 ओलंपियन झांकी का हिस्सा होंगे। #नीरजचोपड़ा की आदमकद प्रतिकृति इसका मुख्य आकर्षण होगी। आज दिल्ली में झांकी का अधिकारिक तौर पर परिचय कराया जाएगा। यह झांकी सूचना, जनसंपर्क एवं भाषा विभाग द्वारा तैयार की गई है।#Haryana — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) January 22, 2022

The Republic Day 2022 parade for the first time in history will not begin at the scheduled time of 10 AM IST but with a 30 minute delay owing to COVID restrictions. Moreover, a homage will be given to the security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir, who lost their lives while on duty. The information was relayed by a senior police officer according to ANI.

As per ANI, the tableaus will go until Red Fort in New Delhi and will be placed over there for public display. Meanwhile, the marching contingents will stop at the National Stadium. Since there are COVID-related restrictions, any artists performing during the cultural events on Republic Day are not permitted to meet anyone. Moreover, they are required to travel in sanitized vehicles and keep themselves isolated in order to prevent from getting infected.

Meanwhile, ANI also reported that the Central Government has decided to begin the Republic Day celebrations every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to celebrate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.