Last Updated:

Republic Day 2022: Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra & Other Sportspersons Extend Wishes

Republic Day 2022: Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra extended heartfelt wishes to fans and loved ones.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra, Republic Day 2022

Image: PTI


 

India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday and many sportspersons took to their social media accounts to wish the nation on the momentous occasion. The theme of Republic Day 2022 will be 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.The Republic Day 2022  celebrations will kick off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial in Delhi and hoisting the national flag at Rajpath. 

Republic Day 2022: Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra and sports personalities send wishes

India's sprint queen PT Usha in her Republic Day 2022 message wrote '"As we celebrate this special day today, let us promise our motherland that we will enrich and preserve our culture and always remember our true heroes who sacrificed their lives."

 BCCI also took to Twitter and wished fans on account of Republic Day 2022

 

 

 Former India Cricketer VVS Laxman in his Tweet wrote 

 

 

READ | 73rd Republic Day celebrations LIVE | Parade commences at Rajpath; 21 tableaux on display
READ | Republic Day 2022: Google celebrates India's 73rd Republic Day with special parade doodle
READ | Chris Gayle 'reaffirms close ties with PM Modi', wishes India on 73rd Republic Day
READ | Republic Day 2022: Happy Republic Day Video Download for Whatsapp Status
Tags: Republic Day, Republic Day 2022, Saina Nehwal
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com