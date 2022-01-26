Republic Day 2022: Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra & Other Sportspersons Extend Wishes

India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday and many sportspersons took to their social media accounts to wish the nation on the momentous occasion. The theme of Republic Day 2022 will be 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.The Republic Day 2022 celebrations will kick off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial in Delhi and hoisting the national flag at Rajpath.

Republic Day 2022: Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra and sports personalities send wishes

Happy Republic Day to all. Proud to be an Indian. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2022

मेरे सभी देशवासियों को #गणतंत्रदिवस के अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं । 🇮🇳



Wishing all of you a very Happy #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/MQOsIl17Wy — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 26, 2022

India's sprint queen PT Usha in her Republic Day 2022 message wrote '"As we celebrate this special day today, let us promise our motherland that we will enrich and preserve our culture and always remember our true heroes who sacrificed their lives."

As we celebrate this special day today, let us promise our motherland that we will enrich and preserve our culture and always remember our true heroes who sacrificed their lives. Happy Republic Day to all of you!

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kuw7svumXF — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) January 26, 2022

BCCI also took to Twitter and wished fans on account of Republic Day 2022

The BCCI wishes all of you a very Happy Republic Day. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mPsT5hRozc — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2022

To all my fellow citizens, wishing everyone a very Happy #RepublicDay. Celebrating 73rd year of the formation of our constitution. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NPombTCIda — Suma Shirur OLY (@SumaShirur) January 26, 2022

It's a wonderful feeling to represent your country. Happy Republic Day to all of us. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/JkfbMERNOh — Chetan Sakariya (@Sakariya55) January 26, 2022

Former India Cricketer VVS Laxman in his Tweet wrote

Greetings to every Indian on the occasion of our 73rd #RepublicDay. Our diversity is our beauty and I wish everyone peace, good health and happiness. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/6pedL3jnwc — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 26, 2022