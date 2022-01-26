Last Updated:

Republic Day Parade: Haryana Tableau Features Its Sports Stars; 'number One In Sports'

Haryana's tableau at the Republic Day Parade on Wednesday displayed the proactive policies of the State government to promote the culture of sports.

Marked as one of the most prestigious occasions for the citizens of India, Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year. It is celebrated to mark the Indian constitution coming to effect in 1950 as it became a sovereign nation free from British rule. This year, the country is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day as citizens enjoy a national holiday along with a parade from the troops which starts from Rajpath in Delhi and ends at India Gate. At the parade, various states are given an opportunity to showcase relevant policies that they have implemented or anything related to the pride of the nation. In the case of Haryana, their tableau at the parade on Wednesday displayed the proactive policies of the State government to promote the culture of sports. Haryana is one of the most successful in terms of producing athletes.

In Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Indian contingent won seven medals, of those, four of them were won by individuals from Haryana including the single Gold medal which was won by Neeraj Chopra in the javelin throw event. Similarly, at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, India won 19 medals of which Haryana won six of them including two gold. Avani Lekhara is one of them to win a gold medal in the shooting event. The state government awarded cash prizes of Rs. 25.40 crore to the sportspersons of the state that participated in the Tokyo Olympics.

Republic Day 2022 Parade: Haryana's sporting tableau

The tableau was in the shape of a chariot carried by horses which is a symbol of 'victory', similar to the Victory Chariot of the Mahabharat War. In the first half of the tableau, the Conch of Lord Krishan was presented along with wrestlers in action in the arena above the middle which showed the state's love for sports. At the back of the tableau, were participants and winners in the national and international sports competitions including those from the Olympics and Paralympics. The entire tableau which was in the form of the 'Victory Chariot' is meant to be a symbol of honour and pride not only for Haryana but for the entire nation.

