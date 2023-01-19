Last Updated:

Republic IMPACT: Centre To Form Three-member Committee To Probe Allegations Against WFI

After an extensive Republic campaign, Centre has said that it will form a 3-member committee involving 2 female to probe allegations levelled by wrestlers

After a massive Republic campaign, Centre has said that it will form a 3-member committee to probe allegations levelled by the country's top wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. According to sources, a probe team is likely to have two female representatives.

Notably, on Wednesday, the Indian Sports Ministry took cognizance of the matter and sought an explanation from the national wrestling governing body in 72 hours.

Day 2 Of Protests Against WFI

As India's top wrestlers continue their protests against WFI on Thursday, they are set to be joined by more wrestlers from Chhatrasal stadium. Several wrestlers including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia leveled allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the president Brij Bhushan Singh and coaches of the WFI.

Speaking to reporters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Phogat said, “WFI president indulges in sexual molestation of female players and coaches. I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced molestation.” 

“We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting to save wrestling. He interferes in our personal lives and wants to know who our boyfriend or girlfriend is. He keeps asking about our marriage and other personal stuff,” the Indian wrestler added.

