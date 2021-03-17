Republic TV To Broadcast 'The Apprentice: One Championship' Show In India

Mega MMA promotion ONE Championship (ONE) recently announced that their reality series, “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” will premiere in India on Republic TV on March 20, 2021, with new episodes airing every Saturday. From India, Pune-native, Niraj Puran Rao, will join the show as one of the 16 candidates, eyeing to become “the Apprentice”.

The Apprentice One Championship Edition India: About Niraj Puran Rao

The multi-skilled entrepreneur, who comes from a navy background, spent most of his life travelling due to his father’s job. In 2017, he won India’s “Asli Champion,” a reality show for the physically and mentally fittest men and women in India. Rao’s goal is to conquer the boardroom and work alongside ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. The entrepreneur joined the reality series so that he could give back to his country and influence fellow Indian entrepreneurs.

"I hope I do justice to it and give a stellar performance through the entire season considering this is going to be the toughest 'Apprentice' in the history of the franchise," Niraj said.

One Championship live streaming: about The Apprentice One Championship Edition

The brand new season of “The Apprentice” will invite 16 candidates from all over the world. The candidates will then clash in various competitions involving business and physical challenges. The winner of the series will receive a job offer from Chatri Sityodtong and a $250,000 price money. The show will also feature many special guests, including Indian Wrestling Champion Ritu Phogat, Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose, Everise CEO Sudhir Agarwal, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, among others.

One Championship MMA: Where to watch The Apprentice One Championship Edition

To answer the 'Where to watch The Apprentice One Championship Edition?', Indian fans can tune in every Saturday at 10:30 PM to Republic TV. Otherwise, the One Championship live streaming for matches are done on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Apprentice One Championship Edition India: List of all the candidates

Lara Pearl Alvarez - Philippines

Irina Chadsey - Russia

Alvin Ang - Singapore

Teirra Kamolvattanavith - Thailand

Eugene Chung - United States

Niraj Puran Rao- India

Joy Koh - Singapore

Paulina Purnomowati - Indonesia

Monica Millington - United States

Jessica Ramella - Venezuela

Louie Sangalang- Philippines

Nazee Sajedi - United States

Sho Takei - Japan

Clinton Tudor - New Zealand

Roman Wilson - United States

Kexin Ye – Germany

