"Resuming Training Is Like Oxygen For Me"; Manu Bhaker Thanks SAI & Sports Ministry

Manu Bhaker is among the youngest and most talented Indian shooters who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, postponed till next year.

On Thursday, July 16, she also became one of the first Olympic bound athlete (shooter) to resume proper training in a quest for a medal at next year's mega-event, after COVID 19 pandemic had brought training at all SAI centres to a grinding halt.

"It's great to be back training. Training is like Oxygen to me. I have a small range at my home but practising at the 25m range meant I had to practice at a top-class range. I thank the Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India to give me this chance. Now my training will not suffer and I am so happy and extremely grateful to the authorities to give me this chance to resume training in a proper way," Manu Bhaker told Republic TV in an exclusive interview after her practice session on Thursday afternoon.

Read: Sports Ministry To Remove Salary Cap Of Rs 2 Lakhs For Indian Coaches

Read: After Delhi HC's Rap, Sports Ministry Withdraws Recognition To All NSFs

Highly praising SAI for providing "perfect condition" for resuming her training at Delhi's Karni Singh Shooting Range in Tughlaqabad, Manu said: "The shooting range is in perfect condition. Not just the social distancing, all protocols and standard operating procedures are being followed properly. I am really enjoying. There is absolutely no fear factor or alarm as the authorities have taken care of all precautions and necessary facilities required to train at the highest level."

She also praised NRAI for announcing camp at the range from next month. "Yes, that's a great decision taken by NRAI. As of now, we are practising individually but all shooters need some level of practice under a competitive environment with fellow colleagues maintaining all laid down SOP. The camp will provide me that and I am looking forward to it. I can't say that others should come now to practice. Its an individual decision but I feel safe," the shooting prodigy observed.

Her father Ram Kishan Bhaker, who always brings her to the range, also heaped high praises on the Ministry and SAI's efforts in providing excellent conditions with perfect safety for shooters at the Shooting Range.

"Yes, I have seen everything. Like Manu, I also feel the condition is perfect at the Karni Singh shooting range. There is absolutely no harm or risk of any sort for any shooters. Take my words: everyone is safe and doing great. We are so thankful and grateful to the Ministry and SAI for their sincere efforts."

Read: Sports Ministry To Launch Target Olympic Podium Scheme For Junior Athletes Soon

Read: Sports Ministry Moves Delhi HC; Seeks Consent To Grant Provisional Recognition To NSFs