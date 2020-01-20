Richard Sherman Battles Adversities With Elan To Make It To Super Bowl After 5 Years

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman will be heading to the Super Bowl 2020 after helping his side beat the Green Bay Packers at the Levi's Stadium. Having made his last Super Bowl appearance in 2014 with the Seattle Seahawks, the 31-year-old had to endure a rather tough run to make it back among the best in the league. With social media talking about the cornerback proving his doubters wrong, we take a look at Richard Sherman's hard-fought battles with injuries and his return to the Super Bowl.

Richard Sherman gets emotional after securing NFC Championship

Tore his Achilles and had to find a new team.



Worked his way back to being one of the best corners in the game.



Tuned out the doubters and now Richard Sherman is back in the Super Bowl.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/KGls0SLUxK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2020

Richard Sherman: Seattle Seahawks

Born in California, Richard Sherman was destined for big things in the NFL after being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. He made his way straight into the starting eleven, Sherman helped turn Seahawks into one of the best defences in the league. In 2013, he led the NFL in interceptions and helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl XLVIII. Considered one of the best cornerbacks in the league, Sherman signed a reported $56 million four-year contract extension with the Seahawks in 2014. He made a second Super Bowl appearance that year, losing in a close game against the New England Patriots.

However, Richard Sherman's soaring career came to an abrupt halt when injuries began hampering his performances on the field. He reportedly played the second half of the 2015-16 NFL season with an MCL injury. In October 2017, Richard Sherman tore his Achilles ruling him out for the remainder of the season. He was subsequently released by the Seahawks in 2018.

Richard Sherman: Super Bowl 2020 with 49ers

In comes San Francisco 49ers, who offered the cornerback a chance at redemption. Despite having signed for the 49ers in March 2018, Richard Sherman had to wait almost an entire year for his first interception with his new side. With San Fransico 49ers dominating the National Football Conference, the 2019-20 season once again saw the best of Sherman's defensive capabilities. On December 17, 2019, Richard Sherman was selected to his 5th Pro Bowl, his first with the 49ers and first since 2016 with the Seahawks. Sherman had his third career playoff interception last week in a victory over Minnesota Vikings that helped 49ers set up a match against the Green Bay Packers for the NFC Championship. The 31-year-old produced a key interception against Packers late in the game to help 49ers win their first NFL Championship in seven years.

Packers vs 49ers highlights: 49ers Super Bowl 2020 bound

With Super Bowl 2020 approaching fast, Richard Sherman looks like the same player he was during his time in Seattle when he repeatedly erased receivers with his impressive coverage on the field. According to Pro Football Focus, in his past 13 games, Sherman has allowed only 17 catches for 130 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns. Can Sherman lead the 49ers to their first Super Bowl win since 1994?

Six years ago today, Richard Sherman had the tip against the Niners that sent the Seahawks to the Super Bowl.



His late interception tonight sealed the 49ers’ trip to this year’s Super Bowl 🔥 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QvghCdDBly — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2020

