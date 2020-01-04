The Debate
Richard Sherman Of San Francisco 49ers Earns $2 Million Incentive For All-Pro Placement

other sports

Richard Sherman earned a $2 million All-Pro placement incentive after receiving $1 million bonus for the Pro Bowl and $1 million for playing defensive snaps.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Richard Sherman

It has been quite the season for 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman. Things only got better for him after the Associated Press named him the second-team All-Pro. In his second season after coming back from an Achilles tendon rupture, Sherman has been one of the best cornerbacks in the National Football League (NFL). And after he was selected for the All-Pro team, he cashed in an additional $2 million as an incentive from his contract. The veteran 49ers cornerback has now earned $4 million from incentives in his contract. He has already received a $1 million contract bonus for making the Pro Bowl starter and another million dollars for playing 90 percent of the team’s defensive snaps during this season.

Also Read | Marshawn Lynch Emulates Superman For 1st Touchdown Since 2015 In 49ers Vs Seahawks: WATCH

Also Read | Tim Ryan Suspended By San Francisco 49ers For Ignorant Racist Comment, Publicly Apologises

Richard Sherman roasts experts' old takes after earning $2 million incentive for All-Pro placement

After receiving the All-Pro honours, Richard Sherman, who had negotiated his own contract with the help of his wife, took to Twitter for calling out all the analysts, who had roundly criticized his decision for betting on himself. Richard Sherman had agreed on a 3-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers in the off-season in 2018, a deal that was negotiated without the help of an agent. He was heavily criticized by the analysts at the time for signing a deal, which included just $3 million in guaranteed money.

Also Read | Richard Sherman On The Other Side Of Meaningful Rivalry Game

Also Read | Marshawn Lynch Net Worth, Salary, NFL Career, Seattle Seahawks Return

Published:
