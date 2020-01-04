Richard Sherman Of San Francisco 49ers Earns $2 Million Incentive For All-Pro Placement

It has been quite the season for 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman. Things only got better for him after the Associated Press named him the second-team All-Pro. In his second season after coming back from an Achilles tendon rupture, Sherman has been one of the best cornerbacks in the National Football League (NFL). And after he was selected for the All-Pro team, he cashed in an additional $2 million as an incentive from his contract. The veteran 49ers cornerback has now earned $4 million from incentives in his contract. He has already received a $1 million contract bonus for making the Pro Bowl starter and another million dollars for playing 90 percent of the team’s defensive snaps during this season.

By being named to the AP's All-Pro second team, 49ers CB Richard Sherman has earned a $2M incentive.



Again, he remains one of the most productive and impactful defenders in the league. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 3, 2020

Richard Sherman roasts experts' old takes after earning $2 million incentive for All-Pro placement

After receiving the All-Pro honours, Richard Sherman, who had negotiated his own contract with the help of his wife, took to Twitter for calling out all the analysts, who had roundly criticized his decision for betting on himself. Richard Sherman had agreed on a 3-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers in the off-season in 2018, a deal that was negotiated without the help of an agent. He was heavily criticized by the analysts at the time for signing a deal, which included just $3 million in guaranteed money.

Fans please find me all those “He negotiates a bad deal” receipts.... I wanna see something — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Remember this? Pockets looking right. https://t.co/B7nwsQjGwq — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Yea appreciate this brilliant take. https://t.co/LU3sP0jT38 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

