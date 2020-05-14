Rijiju Assures National Hockey Teams Of Resumption Of Practice In "controlled Environment"

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju assured the men's and women's national hockey teams and coaches that training within the campus will be resumed soon, but only upon implementation of the Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) laid down by the committee comprising of medical experts instituted at the Sports Authority of India.

'We will resume practice soon': Rijiju

"The SOP is being prepared after consultation with medical experts and National Sporting Federations. The SOP is being drawn up and now we have the inputs from coaches and hockey players. We will resume practice soon but in a controlled manner. Those technicalities have to be drawn up by health experts in consultation with the coaches, federation officials and the government. I assure that we will extend all support to get our athletes back on the ground to train, but we must be careful. We cannot afford to risk the health of even one athlete because that will jeopordise the entire training plan. We must accept that in post Covid-era sports will not be played in the same way and we will have to adjust to the changes and move forward,” the Sports Minister said.

Rijiju interacted with the senior men’s and women’s hockey teams housed in Sports Authority of India’s National Center of Excellence in Bangalore over video conference for over two hours and sought suggestions from over 40 athletes, coaches, and the high-performance director, to resume on-field training after the lockdown is lifted.

"We will need sustained support of the government in these difficult times. And once the senior teams are back to on-field training, we must also chart the way forward for the junior teams to start their practice since the Junior Hockey World Cup is also scheduled in 2021," said Hockey India President Md. Mushtaque Ahmad.

“If we are able to start training on basic skills and specialised skills in small batches and work on other techniques like penalty corners, it will help the teams to make a start towards Olympic preparations,” suggested Manpreet Singh, Captain of the Men’s Hockey Team.

Rani Rampal, Captain of the women’s team said while fitness-wise they are in top-shape but they want to get back on the field to build stamina and remain focussed for the Olympics. “We are safer here than we would be even at home. I feel we can start training while following protocols of health and social distancing.”

(Image Courtesy: PTI)