Rijiju Pledges Not To Let Sports Suffer After Derecognition Of 57 NSFs

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju pledged that he will not let the sports suffer in the country after 57 National Sports Federations were derecognized by Delhi High Court after it found the plea by the Ministry of provisional recognition as "untenable."

READ | Why Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Made Him Wrestle Bears In His Childhood

"What can I say about the High Court decision. It has ti be respected but if some people move a plea to harm sports federations it's up to them. But I will not let the sports suffer. We will do everything possible to ensure that athletes get the best of infrastructure, training facilities and coaches," Rijiju told Republic TV in an exclusive interview.

When asked whether the Ministry planned to move to Supreme Court challenging High Court decision, Rijiju said we will take an appropriate decision at the right time. "The most important thing is that the training of the sportspersons should not suffer. Meanwhile, I am sure something will be worked out in the best interest of Indian sports," Rijiju said.

READ | IOA War: RK Anand Hits Back At Mittal; Says: 'you Are A Compounder Not A Doctor'

He also shared his grand plan and blueprint for India's top 10 finish at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"This is a dream for India to be in top 10. We have all the potential, support, aspirations of the people and we have to be united.

We have to think big and act accordingly. We must do well at the topmost level. For that to happen our Ministry has devised a mechanism where we catch young talents early and groom them. So we are now coming up with Target Olympic Podium (TOP) scheme for juniors as well along with the elite athletes who are already in the senior TOP scheme. Our Prime Minister created a task force with this vision and recommendations have come and we are in the process of implementation. I am very confident that India will be in the top 10 in 2028 Los Angeles."

READ | BMF Jorge Masvidal Says UFC 'finally Come To Their Senses' Ahead Of Multi-fight Deal

Sports Minister also revealed that for the first time in Indian sports history, "coaches both Indian and foreign are all set to get 4 year contract till the 2024 Olympics with an aim to ensure Olympic-bound athletes are able to train consistently under the guidance of one/same coach. While in view of the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to next year, the contract of all foreign coaches has been extended till September 30, 2021, the new four-year contract will be given on the basis of the performance of a coach and recommendation from the respective National Sports Federations."

READ | Bubba Wallace Responds Stylishly To US President Donald Trump With 'Love Wins' Message

Image credits: PTI