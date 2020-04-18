Rijiju Re-emphasizes On Sports Code Implemention Without Encroaching NSFs Autonomy

Quick links:
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday made an emphatic statement answering the concerns of various National Sports Federations (NSFs) regarding their autonomous functioning.
"I've been made aware of some concerns of Indian Olympic Association President, Shri Narinder Dhruv Batra and news published in some section of media regarding autonomous functioning of National Sporting Federations (NSFs) vis-a-vis perceived control of the Sports Ministry and SAI on their day- to-day functioning.
"I have had detailed discussion with my officers regarding this issue and would like to reiterate the following... The common goal of the Sports Ministry, IOA and the NSFs are:
"To achieve these goals, the way forward is to have a proper coordination between Sports Ministry, SAI, IOA and NSFs. Government is committed to work closely with all NSFs and IOA to ensure that there is no gap in the communication between stakeholders.
"While reviewing the critical sporting activities, the autonomous functioning of the National Sports Federations must be maintained at any cost.
"Adherence to National Sports Code and Good Governance in NSFs are cornerstones of transparency and fairness in all it's conducts. Govt is committed to provide necessary support to NSFs for the promotion of sports and to ensure the well-being of our athletes is not compromised.
"Regular consultation and discussion amongst the stakeholders at various levels must be smooth but undesirable conduct by individuals at any circumstances should not dampen our coperation spirit and any remark made by individuals at certain situation should not be treated as a matter of policy.
"We are determined to work together to realise the dream of making India a sports superpower."