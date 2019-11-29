Rijiju Warns NSFs Of "acts" Inviting Suspension Before Tokyo Olympics

Citing Archery Association of India's suspension, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday urged all the other National Sports Federations from doing anything that may lead to a similar situation ahead of Tokyo Olympics next year.

READ: UFC faces Eminem curse; fan creates compelling theory to prove it

'It's really sad': Rijiju

"Its really sad that archers Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat were forced to compete under the IOC flag.

We don't want out athletes to compete under neutrala flag. The national sports federations must not do anything that leads to a suspension," Sports Minister said on the sidelines of an award felicitation ceremony adding that "there should not be any factions. All the federations have to come together and we are willing to help all."

READ: Deontay Wilder unhappy with Mike Tyson post Luis Ortiz fight

Archery Association of India was suspended

The Archery Association of India was suspended due to fighting between two favtions and its failure to conduct free & fair election forcing the country's top archers to compete under the IOC flag. On Thursday, Deepika Kumari won a gold, while Ankita Bhakat bagged a silver at Asian Championships - the Continental Qualification Tournament held in Bangkok. With this, India is assured of at least one Olympic quota with top 3 archers qualifying with a maximum of one per NOC.

READ: Policies, programmes brought us success, don't change them before Olympics: Jaspal Rana

READ: Olympic chief says will "do everything" to ensure Russia at 2020 Games