Ritika, Babita & Geeta Phogat's Cousin, Commits Suicide After Losing Wrestling Match

Geeta and Babita's maternal sister Ritika Phogat allegedly died by suicide after losing a state-level wrestling tournament final in Bharatpur on March 18

Ujjwal Samrat
Ritika Phogat

The news of the alleged suicide of Geeta and Babita Phogat's maternal sister Ritika came as a shock for the wrestling fraternity. Ritika Phogat,17, allegedly died by suicide after losing a wrestling tournament final in Bharatpur on March 18. 

Ritika Phogat was playing the state-level sub-junior, junior women, and men wrestling tournament. She lost the final, which was played on March 14, by 1 point. Not able to bear the defeat, Ritika allegedly died by suicide. She was playing in the 53 kg category. Prior to this, she had participated in the state-level competition about four times earlier.

Reportedly, Dronacharya Awardee Mahabir Pahalwan was also present during the match. It was under him that Ritika Phogat had trained. 

After this tragic incident, holiday was declared in the school run by Mahabir Phogat. In the academy, around 50 players are trained in the morning and evening batches.

Former Chief of Army Staff, Gen Vijay Kumar Singh took to Twitter to condole the death of Ritika Phogat.

 

Geeta Phogat is the first Indian woman to win the Commonwealth Games wrestling and the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify for the Olympics. While Geeta's younger sister Babita Phogat became only the fourth female wrestler in the country to qualify for Olympics. Babita's silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games shot her to limelight. She continued to medal at various international tournaments. 

 

