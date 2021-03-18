Ritika Phogat's Death: Geeta, Babita Mourn Cousin's Demise, Say 'Suicide Is Not Solution'

The news of the alleged suicide of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat's maternal sister Ritika came as a shock for the wrestling fraternity. Ritika Phogat was just 17 who reportedly died by suicide after losing a wrestling tournament final in Bharatpur. Coming it as a great blow to the Phogat family, Geeta took to Twitter and mourned the demise of her sister.

Geeta in her condolence mentioned that Ritika was a "promising wrestler" and she is completely taken aback. It is extremely sad for the entire family is in shock as everyone is in shock after Ritika's drastic step. Geeta also said that winning and losing is part of a player's life. She wrote, "God bless my little sister Ritika's soul, my maternal uncle's daughter. It is a very sad time for my family. Ritika was a very promising wrestler, don't know why she took such a step. Winning and losing is a part of a player's life. We should not take any such step."

Apart from Geeta, her sister Babita also shared a picture of Ritika and expressed her sadness over the sudden demise. Babita tried to disseminate the importance of accepting failures in life and overcoming them by sheer hard work. "May the soul of Ritika rest in peace. This time is of great sorrow for the whole family. Suicide is not a solution. Both defeat and victory are important aspects of life. The loser also wins one day. Conflict is the key to success, no such step should be taken by being afraid of conflicts," she tweeted.



Ritika Phogat was playing the state-level sub-junior, junior women, and men wrestling tournament. She lost the final, which was played on March 14, by 1 point. Not able to bear the defeat, Ritika allegedly died by suicide. She was playing in the 53 kg category. Prior to this, she had participated in the state-level competition about four times earlier. Reportedly, Dronacharya Awardee Mahabir Pahalwan was also present during the match. It was under him that Ritika Phogat had trained.