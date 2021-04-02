Ritu Phogat appears As Guest On 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition'

India's gold-medalist at the 2016 Common Wealth Games in Wrestling and now training to become India's first Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) champion in Singapore, Ritu Phogat was called as a guest in the popular reality show "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition". “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” is a reality show which invites 16 candidates from around the world to compete in a high-stakes game involving business and physical challenges. The winner will receive a US$250,000 job offer to work directly under ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for a year as his protege in Singapore. In the show, 12 martial arts legends and World Champions will push the candidates to their breaking points.

Ritu Phogat recently, talked to Republic TV and spoke about the reality show “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition”. She also mentioned Niraj Puran Rao who will be participating in the ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’. "I met Niraj during the show. Although I did not get too much time but I really fealt he is very hard working. I have seen his dedication during the show. For me this show is a new experience, this show would the first in the world in which physical tasks are also given along with business. Therefore it is a very good thing as in whatever field we go fitness is the most important aspect." READ | Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Vinesh Phogat & Indian hockey team for winning performances

"If our fitness would be not good then we cannot do business or anything. Therefore I felt very good as I was invited in the show as a guest. It was my best experience till now. Before this I didn't have the experience therefore this was the best experience for me," added Phogat.

Ritu also said that she felt very good when the shooting of the show was going on. Every contestant was motivated to achieve in their respective field. The wrestler also appealed to the people to watch the show and promised fans that they 'will all like the show and enjoy it.'

'The Chinese wrestler in Atomweight Grand Prix is quite witty'

Ritu also talked about her upcoming MMA match against a Chinese wrestler in Atomweight Grand Prix. "The eight girls selected in the Atomweight Grand Prix are the world's best MMA fighters and my name coming in that is a big opportunity for me. Although I lack experience in this and others are far too much experienced, however, I have confidence in my training and I am mentally strong. I have watched the Chinese's wrestler match and she is quite witty."

'I always remember my father's words'

On being asked about her motivation as she is going under training at Singapore, Ritu said, "I always remember my father's words that if you want to achieve something you have to sacrifice something. I always kept my goals ahead whenever I felt down and demotivated. So these things keep me motivated, thinking why have I come here, billions of people's hopes are on me. My coach is helping me a lot. Whatever I feel I share it with my coach and he also helps me in it. Therefore in life ups and downs will always come but always keep your aim in front and push yourself according to it."

It is to be noted that Ritu is the third daughter of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and started training under her father at the age of eight. Her sisters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari as well as cousin Vinesh Phogat are all Commonwealth Games gold medalists in wrestling.

(Image Credits: @PhogatRitu/Twitter)