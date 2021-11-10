Last Updated:

Ritu Phogat Invites Conor Mcgregor To Visit India For 'best Time' Of His Life

Phogat responded by thanking Conor McGregor and was very grateful for his words she also asked him to come to India sometime and that he would have a great time

Ritu Phogat

Ritu Phogat has been tearing apart the MMA scene over the past year as she continues her hunt for the ONE Championships in the Atomweight category. She recently was heavily praised by former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor. The Irish MMA superstar was full of praise for "The Indian Tigress" just after he had wished his Indian followers a happy Diwali.

“Rooting for the Indians to make a stamp in this game soon,” McGregor wrote, as he responded to a tweet asking about Phogat’s latest victory. “Very possibly the most respectful and caring nationality I’ve ever met in my life, the Indians. Let’s go India.”

Phogat responded by thanking him and was very grateful for his words she also asked him to come to India sometime and that he would have "the best time" of his life if he did. 

Ritu Phogat says McGregor's praises were 'unexpected'

Speaking in a recent interview, Phogat said that the praises she got from Conor McGregor were completely unexpected and that she hopes she can live up to his expectations. She said that she would like to meet up with him if he ever comes to India and that she wants to keep breaking her own records as she goes forward.

“Definitely it was unexpected,” she told the Post on Tuesday. “It was nice, it was an expected surprise. The support was immensely well-received. I just hope I live up to his expectations, because a personality of that calibre if he gives you a shoutout, it definitely means you’ve got some big goals to smash. I just hope I’m able to perform well and make him proud, and yes, definitely when he comes to India I’d like to meet up with him at least once. This only serves as a motivator to me to keep breaking my own records.”

Phogat also said that she wants to follow in McGregor's footsteps and be a "shining example" not just for India but be the poster girl for MMA across the world. 

“I would like to follow in his footsteps and be a shining example, not just for India,” she said. “I want to represent MMA and be the poster girl for it across the world. I want to reach that stage and that calibre at some point in my career, and I know I will.”

