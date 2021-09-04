Ritu Phogat Makes Amazing Comeback To Defeat No.2 Meng Bo At ONE Championship

Ritu Phogat has become known for her top wrestling pedigree among the women mixed martial arts fighters at the ONE Championship. She showed great spirit as she made an amazing comeback near stoppage to beat former title contender China's Meng Bo by unanimous decision in the Atomweight Grand Prix at ONE: Empower. Back in February 2019, Phogat signed with ONE Championship and now she is just two wins away from the title fight.

Phogat fights against all the odds

The Indian Tigress, as she is called in the ONE Championship, has now improved her record to 6-1 following her win over Bo who is currently ranked number 2 in her division and her record has slipped to 17-6. Phogat spoke after the match and said, "When we beat a good fighter, we get confidence. Meng Bo is a really good fighter. She is the number 2 contender. I learned a lot and got a lot more experience. I'm ready for whoever I have to face in the next round. I'm ready for the next challenge. I want to prove that I am the best. She has more experience than me. But I have proved I am among the best," said Phogat as quoted by espn.in. She was also seen celebrating after the match and she thanked her Indian fans calling them "the best".

Ritu Phogat 🇮🇳 is HYPED after her upset win over second-ranked atomweight Meng Bo! Who do YOU want to see her face in the World Grand Prix semifinals? @PhogatRitu #ONEEmpower #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/1gWyOoWlNu — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 3, 2021

Facing Meng Bo was a very difficult task as she has been on a seven-fight win streak and was one of the favourites in the 8-woman Grand Prix, the winner of which will face reigning champion Angela Lee for the Atomweight title. Phogat was the least experienced fighter in the Grand Prix.

Phogat thanks all her fans

Phogat then uploaded a Twitter post in which she said that she would like to thank everyone who has constantly supported her, cheered for her and believed in her while adding that she gets the energy and strength to perform for the country.

What an amazing night it was yesterday.I would like to thank each and everyone of you who have constantly supported me,constantly cheered for me and constantly believed in me. It's because of you guys and your blessings I get all the energy and strength to perform for my country. pic.twitter.com/7MQDIsNqUf — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) September 4, 2021

In October 2016, Phogat won her second consecutive title at the annual National Wrestling Championships and in November 2016, she won the gold medal at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship in Singapore in the 48 kg category. In late 2016, she became the most expensive female wrestler at the Pro Wrestling League auction, when she landed a ₹36 lakh INR contract with the Jaipur Ninjas franchise. In 2017, she won silver in the 48kg category in World U-23 Wrestling Championships being held in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

(Image Credits: @rituphogat48 - Instagram)