RJ Malishka Asks Olympic Hero Neeraj Chopra For 'jaadu Ki Jhappi'; Netizens Cringe

Red FM's RJ Malishka was subjected to massive backlash on social media after she danced for Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra during a virtual interview session on Thursday. The controversy erupted after Malishka Mendonsa posted a video of her exclusive interview and her dancing session on Twitter.

In the post, she revealed that she along with women from the Red FM staff had decided to shake a leg on 'Ude Jab jab zulfein teri' for the 23-year-old. She then went on to say that she did it 'for all the ladies.'

Ladiesssss..Yes I got the hard hitting, deep answers too but..Take the first 4 secs before the cam moves to the zoom call to guess who we are dancing for😇 ;) #udejabjabzulfeinteri and then tell me I did it for all of us😄 #gold #olympics #neerajchopra @RedFMIndia @RedFM_Mumbai pic.twitter.com/SnEJ99MK31 — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) August 19, 2021

RJ Malishka asks Neeraj Chopra for 'jaadu ki jhappi'

The video of RJ Malishka dancing for Neeraj Chopra, however, did not sit well with netizens, who accused her of making him 'uncomfortable'. The star javelin thrower was seen sitting silently and smiling during the 30-second dance routine. Some even compared the incident to 'harassment', while others condemned the 'cringe-fest.'

However, the controversy did not end there. After concluding the interview, RJ Malishka leaned into the screen to ask Chopra for a virtual 'jaadu ki jhappi'. To this, Neeraj Chopra replied, 'Namaste...Door se hi namaste.' Netizens quoted this incident, calling it an indication of Chopra's uneasiness with Malishka and the entire fiasco.

She: Jaadhu ki jappi,abhi😒

**uncomfortable smile by #NeerajChopra ** followed by sensible reply"Ji aisey hi dhoor se & folds his hands🙏" this show is 101 ways to make your guest uncomfortable. FYI: He is a world class athlete+ArmyOfficer+India's 1stGold medalist(F&T)Olympics pic.twitter.com/xaXEkBhMI6 — Siri (@shasiri17) August 19, 2021

Netizens fume over incident

Not just the gestures. Language. "Hard hitting deep answers"



If any female athlete was subjected to iota of nonsense that @Neeraj_chopra1 is being subjected to, by females, the ladies dancing here themselves will be coming on Live debates on News Channels talking about "SEXISM" — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) August 19, 2021

Sad to see you guys doing this and even sad is the fact that @RedFMIndia is allowing you all to do it.



I mean, what if the genders were opposite in this case? Had @RedFM_Mumbai allowed that too?



Very sad ! — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) August 19, 2021

This is DÌSGUSTING to say the least.



You may not have any shàme, but at least respect his stature and dignity. — Neta Ji (@AapGhumaKeLeL0) August 19, 2021

Look guys, this is what Forced laughter means ! 😭 pic.twitter.com/qcZ1jnJJmi — ° (@anubhav__tweets) August 19, 2021

Just reversing the genders and imagining the furore this would have created.



Taking informality & “bajate raho”

too far with a visibly uncomfortable and conscious interviewee.



Why is this considered funny and entertaining beats me. — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) August 20, 2021

Cringe. Absolute cringe. We want to see Neeraj winning medals in the upcoming championships and Olympics. Let the guy relax for a few days with his family. Do all this sadakchhap naach gaana with your fellow bollywoodiyas. — Pandunanda (@pandujee4) August 19, 2021

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra wins gold

Indian athlete and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra broke India's 13-year jinx for a gold medal on August 7 after he created history by bringing the country its first Olympic gold medal in track and field, a wait that lasted almost a century. The 23-year-old Olympic debutant clinched a gold medal in the Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics 2020 to become only the second man after Abhinav Bindra to win Olympic gold for India.

By virtue of this emphatic triumph, Neeraj Chopra won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this year's Olympic games. The victory also helped India surpass its previous best haul of six medals achieved in the 2012 London games.

Neeraj Chopra's achievement is one that is sure to inspire a lot of athletes going forward and given his young age, he looks set to win many more medals for his nation.