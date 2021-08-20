Last Updated:

RJ Malishka Asks Olympic Hero Neeraj Chopra For 'jaadu Ki Jhappi'; Netizens Cringe

The video of RJ Malishka dancing for Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra did not sit well with netizens who accused her of making him 'uncomfortable'.

Ananya Varma
RJ Malishka, Neeraj Chopra

Image: @mymalishka/Twiiter


Red FM's RJ Malishka was subjected to massive backlash on social media after she danced for Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra during a virtual interview session on Thursday. The controversy erupted after Malishka Mendonsa posted a video of her exclusive interview and her dancing session on Twitter.

In the post, she revealed that she along with women from the Red FM staff had decided to shake a leg on 'Ude Jab jab zulfein teri' for the 23-year-old. She then went on to say that she did it 'for all the ladies.'

RJ Malishka asks Neeraj Chopra for 'jaadu ki jhappi'

The video of RJ Malishka dancing for Neeraj Chopra, however, did not sit well with netizens, who accused her of making him 'uncomfortable'. The star javelin thrower was seen sitting silently and smiling during the 30-second dance routine. Some even compared the incident to 'harassment', while others condemned the 'cringe-fest.'

However, the controversy did not end there. After concluding the interview, RJ Malishka leaned into the screen to ask Chopra for a virtual 'jaadu ki jhappi'. To this, Neeraj Chopra replied, 'Namaste...Door se hi namaste.' Netizens quoted this incident, calling it an indication of Chopra's uneasiness with Malishka and the entire fiasco.

Netizens fume over incident

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra wins gold

Indian athlete and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra broke India's 13-year jinx for a gold medal on August 7 after he created history by bringing the country its first Olympic gold medal in track and field, a wait that lasted almost a century. The 23-year-old Olympic debutant clinched a gold medal in the Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics 2020 to become only the second man after Abhinav Bindra to win Olympic gold for India. 

By virtue of this emphatic triumph, Neeraj Chopra won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this year's Olympic games. The victory also helped India surpass its previous best haul of six medals achieved in the 2012 London games.

Neeraj Chopra's achievement is one that is sure to inspire a lot of athletes going forward and given his young age, he looks set to win many more medals for his nation.

