RM Vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

Rakuten Monkeys will take on Chinatrust Brothers in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on May 8, 2020. The match will be played in Taiwan and will commence at 4:05 pm IST. Fans can play the RM vs CTB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the RM vs CTB Dream11 prediction, the RM vs CTB Dream11 top picks and RM vs CTB Dream11 team.

Cheer for Taiwan! Rakuten Monkeys' opening ceremony of national flag and soldiers will start at 5/7. pic.twitter.com/1JpHozZCBu — Rakuten Monkeys (@RakutenMonkeys) May 6, 2020

Also Read | Man United Hit Pause On Discussions With Shanghai Shenhua To Extend Odion Ighalo's Loan

RM vs CTB Dream11 team

Also Read | Who Has Ronaldinho Dated? Ex-Barcelona Star's Girlfriends And Dating History Revealed

RM vs CTB Dream11 top picks

Lan Yin-Lun Chen Chen-Wei Chang Chih-Hao Yueh Tung-Hua

Also Read | Inter Miami Target Real Madrid Duo Gareth Bale And James Rodriguez Along With Arturo Vidal

RM vs CTB Dream11 team

RM vs CTB Dream11 team: Rakuten Monkeys squad

Chen Chen-Wei, Lan Yin-Lun, Cheng Chin, Chan Chih-Yao, Yu Te-Lung, Chu Yu-Hsien, Lin Li, Chen Chun-Hsiu, Kuo Yen-Wen, Lin Cheng-Fei, Lin Chih-Ping, Kuo Yung-Wei, Wang Yi-Cheng, Weng Wei-Chun, Ryan Carpenter, Elih Villanueva, Chen Yu-Hsun, Huang Tzu-Peng, Chiang Kuo-Chien, Su Chun-Chang, Wang Yao-Lin, Lin Po-Yu, Lin Yi-Hsiang, Lin Hung-Yu, Liao Chien-Fu, Liu Shih-Hao

RM vs CTB Dream11 team: Chinatrust Brothers squad

Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh

Also Read | Santi Cazorla Expresses Desire To Return To Arsenal But Not As A Player

RM vs CTB Dream11 prediction

Our RM vs CTB Dream11 prediction is that Rakuten Monkeys will win this game.

Note: The RM vs CTB Dream11 prediction, RM vs CTB Dream11 top picks and RM vs CTB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RM vs CTB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.