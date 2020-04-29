RM Vs FBG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

Rakuten Monkeys will take on Fubon Guardians in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on April 29, 2020. The match will be played in Taiwan and will commence at 4:05 pm IST. Fans can play the RM vs FBG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the RM vs FBG Dream11 prediction, the RM vs FBG Dream11 top picks and RM vs FBG Dream11 team.

RM vs FBG Dream11 team and match schedule

2020/04/29 #GuardiansLive vs. @RakutenMonkeys



The Guardians look to split a weekday two-game set with the Monkeys as they send 22-year-old lefty #81 Shih-Peng Chen to the mound! Broadcast begins 6:28 PM (GMT +8) right here!#ItsTime @ElevenSportsTW https://t.co/gl3O2q0l4I — Fubon Guardians (@FubonGuardians) April 29, 2020

RM vs FBG Dream11 prediction

RM vs FBG Dream11 prediction - Rakuten Monkeys squad

Chen Chen-Wei, Lan Yin-Lun, Cheng Chin, Chan Chih-Yao, Yu Te-Lung, Chu Yu-Hsien, Lin Li, Chen Chun-Hsiu, Kuo Yen-Wen, Lin Cheng-Fei, Lin Chih-Ping, Kuo Yung-Wei, Wang Yi-Cheng, Weng Wei-Chun, Ryan Carpenter, Elih Villanueva, Chen Yu-Hsun, Huang Tzu-Peng, Chiang Kuo-Chien, Su Chun-Chang, Wang Yao-Lin, Lin Po-Yu, Lin Yi-Hsiang, Lin Hung-Yu, Liao Chien-Fu, Liu Shih-Hao

RM vs FBG Dream11 prediction - Fubon Guardians squad

Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng

RM vs FBG Dream11 schedule

Date - Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Game timing - 4:05 PM IST

Venue - Taiwan

RM vs FBG Dream11 prediction: RM vs FBG Dream11 team

Here are the RM vs FBG Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:

Outfielders: K Kuo-Lin, C Chin

Infielders: F Kuo-Chen, C Chih-Hsien (C), L Li. C Chun-Hsiu (VC), L Tsung-Hsien

Pitcher: L Bonilla

Catcher: L Hung-Yu

RM vs FBG Dream11 prediction

Rakuten Monkeys start as favourites against Fubon Guardians in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on Tuesday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these RM vs FBG Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The RM vs FBG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

