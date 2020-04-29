Quick links:
Rakuten Monkeys will take on Fubon Guardians in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on April 29, 2020. The match will be played in Taiwan and will commence at 4:05 pm IST. Fans can play the RM vs FBG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the RM vs FBG Dream11 prediction, the RM vs FBG Dream11 top picks and RM vs FBG Dream11 team.
Also Read | RM vs CTB Dream11 prediction, top picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League live
2020/04/29 #GuardiansLive vs. @RakutenMonkeys— Fubon Guardians (@FubonGuardians) April 29, 2020
The Guardians look to split a weekday two-game set with the Monkeys as they send 22-year-old lefty #81 Shih-Peng Chen to the mound! Broadcast begins 6:28 PM (GMT +8) right here!#ItsTime @ElevenSportsTW https://t.co/gl3O2q0l4I
Also Read | RM vs CTB Dream11 prediction, top picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League live
Chen Chen-Wei, Lan Yin-Lun, Cheng Chin, Chan Chih-Yao, Yu Te-Lung, Chu Yu-Hsien, Lin Li, Chen Chun-Hsiu, Kuo Yen-Wen, Lin Cheng-Fei, Lin Chih-Ping, Kuo Yung-Wei, Wang Yi-Cheng, Weng Wei-Chun, Ryan Carpenter, Elih Villanueva, Chen Yu-Hsun, Huang Tzu-Peng, Chiang Kuo-Chien, Su Chun-Chang, Wang Yao-Lin, Lin Po-Yu, Lin Yi-Hsiang, Lin Hung-Yu, Liao Chien-Fu, Liu Shih-Hao
Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng
Also Read | RM vs FBG Dream11 prediction, top picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League live info
Date - Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Game timing - 4:05 PM IST
Venue - Taiwan
Also Read | RM vs UL Dream11 prediction, top picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League live
Here are the RM vs FBG Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:
Outfielders: K Kuo-Lin, C Chin
Infielders: F Kuo-Chen, C Chih-Hsien (C), L Li. C Chun-Hsiu (VC), L Tsung-Hsien
Pitcher: L Bonilla
Catcher: L Hung-Yu
Rakuten Monkeys start as favourites against Fubon Guardians in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on Tuesday.
Also Read | Chinatrust Brothers vs Fubon Guardians live streaming, team news, CPBL live