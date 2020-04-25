RM Vs UL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

Quick links:
Rakuten Monkeys will take on Unity 7-Eleven Lions in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on April 25, 2020. The match will be played in Taiwan and will commence at 2:35 PM IST. Fans can play the RM vs UL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the RM vs UL Dream11 prediction, the RM vs UL Dream11 top picks and RM vs UL Dream11 team details.
⚾| 2020/4/25 17:00(GMT+8) Set-up your alarm clock~~!!! Watch here for the 2020 #CPBL regular season #RakutenMonkeys vs #UniLions in ENGLISH!!! #ForTheFans #ELEVENSPORTS https://t.co/SpnLzOCce1— ELEVEN SPORTS TAIWAN (@ElevenSportsTW) April 24, 2020
Chen Chen-Wei, Lan Yin-Lun, Cheng Chin, Chan Chih-Yao, Yu Te-Lung, Chu Yu-Hsien, Lin Li, Chen Chun-Hsiu, Kuo Yen-Wen, Lin Cheng-Fei, Lin Chih-Ping, Kuo Yung-Wei, Wang Yi-Cheng, Weng Wei-Chun, Ryan Carpenter, Elih Villanueva, Chen Yu-Hsun, Huang Tzu-Peng, Chiang Kuo-Chien, Su Chun-Chang, Wang Yao-Lin, Lin Po-Yu, Lin Yi-Hsiang, Lin Hung-Yu, Liao Chien-Fu, Liu Shih-Hao.
Cheng Kai-Wen, Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko, Chiang Liang-Wei, Tang Chao-Ting, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Lin Ching-Kai, Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin, Yang Chia-Wei, Pan Chieh-Kai, Teng Chih-Wei, Chiang Chen-Yen, Pan Wei-Lun, Lin Chi-Wei, Chen Yun-Wen, Wang Yu-Pu, Liu Hsuan-Ta, Huang Chun-Yen, Chiu Hao-Chun, Cheng Chun-Jen, Lin Hang, Chen Chung-Yu, Lin Yu-Le.
Date - Saturday, April 25, 2020
Kickoff time - 2:35 PM IST
Venue - Taiwan
Here are the RM vs UL Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:
Outfielders: L yin-Lun, T Chao-Ting
Infielders: L Li, K Wen-Yen, C Chun-Hsiu (C), K Fu-Lin, C Yung-Chi
Pitcher: R Carpenter (VC)
Catcher: L Hung-Yu
Rakuten Monkeys start as favourites against Unity 7-Eleven Lions in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on Wednesday.
