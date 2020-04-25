RM Vs UL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

Rakuten Monkeys will take on Unity 7-Eleven Lions in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on April 25, 2020. The match will be played in Taiwan and will commence at 2:35 PM IST. Fans can play the RM vs UL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the RM vs UL Dream11 prediction, the RM vs UL Dream11 top picks and RM vs UL Dream11 team details.

Also Read | Chinatrust Brothers vs Fubon Guardians live streaming, team news, CPBL live

RM vs UL Dream11 team and match schedule

Also Read | CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction, top picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League live info

RM vs UL Dream11 prediction

RM vs UL Dream11 prediction - Rakuten Monkeys squad

Chen Chen-Wei, Lan Yin-Lun, Cheng Chin, Chan Chih-Yao, Yu Te-Lung, Chu Yu-Hsien, Lin Li, Chen Chun-Hsiu, Kuo Yen-Wen, Lin Cheng-Fei, Lin Chih-Ping, Kuo Yung-Wei, Wang Yi-Cheng, Weng Wei-Chun, Ryan Carpenter, Elih Villanueva, Chen Yu-Hsun, Huang Tzu-Peng, Chiang Kuo-Chien, Su Chun-Chang, Wang Yao-Lin, Lin Po-Yu, Lin Yi-Hsiang, Lin Hung-Yu, Liao Chien-Fu, Liu Shih-Hao.

RM vs UL Dream11 prediction - Unity 7-Eleven Lions squad

Cheng Kai-Wen, Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko, Chiang Liang-Wei, Tang Chao-Ting, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Lin Ching-Kai, Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin, Yang Chia-Wei, Pan Chieh-Kai, Teng Chih-Wei, Chiang Chen-Yen, Pan Wei-Lun, Lin Chi-Wei, Chen Yun-Wen, Wang Yu-Pu, Liu Hsuan-Ta, Huang Chun-Yen, Chiu Hao-Chun, Cheng Chun-Jen, Lin Hang, Chen Chung-Yu, Lin Yu-Le.

Also Read | Rakuten Monkeys vs Chinatrust Brothers live streaming details, team news, CPBL live

RM vs UL Dream11 match schedule

Date - Saturday, April 25, 2020

Kickoff time - 2:35 PM IST

Venue - Taiwan

Also Read | RM vs CTB Dream11 prediction, top picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League live

RM vs UL Dream11 prediction: RM vs UL Dream11 top picks

Here are the RM vs UL Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:

Outfielders: L yin-Lun, T Chao-Ting

Infielders: L Li, K Wen-Yen, C Chun-Hsiu (C), K Fu-Lin, C Yung-Chi

Pitcher: R Carpenter (VC)

Catcher: L Hung-Yu

RM vs UL Dream11 prediction

Rakuten Monkeys start as favourites against Unity 7-Eleven Lions in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on Wednesday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these RM vs UL Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The RM vs UL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Red Sox sign-stealing investigation concluded by MLB, replay operator JT Watkins suspended