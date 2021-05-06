RNL Vs FB Dream11: Rhein Necklar Lowen Vs Fuchse Berlin Prediction, Team, Top Picks

Rhein Necklar Lowen (RNL) will lock horns with Fuchse Berlin (FB) in the upcoming game of the ongoing German Men’s Handball on Thursday, May 06 at 7:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany. Here is our RNL vs FB Dream11 prediction, top picks and RNL vs FB Dream11 team.

German Men’s Handball table: RNL vs FB game preview

Rhein Necklar Lowen are currently at the third spot of the German Men’s Handball standings with 42 points. Uwe Gensheimer and team have played 28 games so far in the tournament, winning 20 and losing 6 (2 draws). Fuchse Berlin, on the other hand, are at the eighth spot of the table with 29 points and a win-loss record of 14-10 (1 draw).

Despite the difference in win-loss record, Rhein Necklar Lowen are expected to get a tough competition from Fuchse Berlin. RNL will have high expectations from Andreas Palicka, Andy Schmid and Uwe Gensheimer, while FB will depend on Dejan Milosavljev, Lasse Andersson and Hans Lindberg to come out on top and move to the next stage of the tournament.

Squads to make RNL vs FB Dream11 team

Rhein Necklar Lowen: Uwe Gensheimer, Patrick Groetzki, Andy Schmid, Jannik Kohlbacher, Lukas Nilsson, Jerry Tollbring, Andreas Palicka, Mikael Alf Appelgren, Albin Lagergren, Mait Patrail, Ymir Örn Gislason, Ilija Abutović, David Spath, Rafael Baena Gonzales, Jesper Nielsen, Nikolas Katsigiannis, Maximilian Kessler, Kaspar Veigel, Niklas Gierse, Martin Schwalb, Elias Scholtes

Fuchse Berlin: Lasse Andersson, Paul Drux, Hans Lindberg, Jacob Holm, Fabian Wiede, Jakov Gojun, Valter Chrintz, Dejan Milosavljev, Marian Michalczik, Mijajlo Marsenić, Simon Ernst, Milos Vujovic, Tim Matthes, Fredrik Genz, Johan Koch, Tim Freihofer, Max Rinderle, Nils Lichtlein, Enes Keskic, Matthes Langhoff, Robin Heinis, Jaron Siewert, Marcel Nowak, Maxim Orlov

RNL vs FB Top Picks

Rhein Necklar Lowen: Andreas Palicka, Andy Schmid, Uwe Gensheimer

Fuchse Berlin: Dejan Milosavljev, Lasse Andersson, Hans Lindberg

RNL vs FB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Dejan Milosavljev

Defenders: Andy Schmid, Lukas Nilsson, Lasse Andersson

Forwards: Hans Lindberg, Uwe Gensheimer, Jannik Kohlbacher

RNL vs FB Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Rhein Necklar Lowen will come out on top in this contest.

Berlin ist zu Gast: Zeit für eure Tipps!

Twittert euren Ergebnistipp bis Spielbeginn mit #Loewentipp. Unter allen richtigen Tipps verlost @AdmiralBet ein Löwen-Heimtrikot. Viel Glück!#rnl #RNLBER #anzeige pic.twitter.com/qDJnvTM4vg — Rhein-Neckar Löwen (@RNLoewen) May 5, 2021

