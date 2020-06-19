Rob Gronkowski Unveiled In Full Buccaneers Uniform As Brady-Gronk Team-up Hypes Fans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are seemingly all set for the 2020 NFL season. Earlier this week, the Buccaneers released photos of their star quarterback, Tom Brady, donning their new uniform, to quite a bit of fanfare on social media. They followed this up by unveiling the photos of Rob Gronkowski in Bucs uniform a day later.

Rob Gronkowski in Bucs uniform unveiled

Rob Gronkowski retired in 2018 after winning Super Bowl LIII - the third Super Bowl in his in NFL career - with the Patriots. Earlier this year, the tight end stunned fans when he announced his decision to return to the league. He was simultaneously traded to the Buccaneers after he expressed his desire to reunite with long-time teammate Tom Brady. Rob Gronkowski signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers continued building the hype for the upcoming season by releasing the photos of Rob Gronkowski in Bucs uniform, just days after they unveiled Tom Brady in Bucs uniform. As was the case with Brady, Gronkowski donned all three of the Buccaneers' kits. In the pictures released on the Buccaneers' social media handles, Gronkowski flaunted his fitness and could be seen in various poses during the photoshoot.

The Buccaneers also highlighted Rob Gronkowski's reaction the first time he got his hands on his Bucs jersey. "Wow, look at that, baby! That's beautiful, man," Rob Gronkowski said in the video. The 30-year-old also said he would use them as a gift to his mother, who was one of the primary reasons behind his move to Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski in Bucs uniform; watch

Rob Gronkowski was awarded the No. 87 jersey, the same number he wore during his time with the Patriots. Fellow tight end Jordan Leggett, who previously donned the jersey, will now switch to No. 81 ahead of the upcoming season.

Unsurprisingly, the Rob Gronkowski Bucs jersey reveal was received overwhelmingly well by fans on social media. A number of fans went on to claim that this season's Bucs jersey was the best among NFL teams. Meanwhile, others expressed their excitement on seeing Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady team up donning the iconic pewter and red of the Buccaneers.

I’ll be honest. These are the nicest jerseys on the league — Nic Cianflone (@NCianflone82) June 18, 2020

The Buccaneers will begin their pre-season campaign on August 14 (August 15 IST) when they play Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Their inaugural game of the 2020 season will be against the Drew Brees-led New Orleans Saints on September 13 (September 14 IST).

(Image Credits: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Twitter Handle)