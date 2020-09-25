Robert Kraft Charges Dropped As Evidence Falls Short For Criminal Prosecution

The prosecution dropped the prostitution charges against Robert Kraft on Thursday (Friday IST). The charges were reportedly dropped by the Florida prosecutors after the court blocked their use of the video, which apparently showed Kraft paying for massage parlour sex. The New England Patriots owner charged in February 2019 on two counts of soliciting prostitution at a massage parlour in Florida. Kraft pled not guilty.

Robert Kraft charges dropped after evidence falls short

As per State Attorney Dave Aronberg, their office was "ethically compelled" to drop charges against Kraft after the court's verdict on the videos. "Although I disagree with the court's decision, I respect it," Aronberg said. According to CBS Boston, charges against Kraft and the other 24 accused were dropped. Felony charges against two people in the spa are pending.

NBC News: Court papers filed in Palm Beach County, FL indicate that prosecutors will not move forward with their case against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for soliciting prostitution, a move expected to be discussed at a press conference later today in Florida. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) September 24, 2020

This August, the court ruled that the police in Florida had violated Kraft's rights as they installed the video cameras at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, according to the Associated Press. Due to the police's violation of right to privacy, the court explained that the footage cannot be used in the trial. The charges were expected to be dropped, as that was the only piece of evidence that they had on Kraft. The Florida Attorney General's office agreed because of fear about the "broader, negative implications" on the law enforcement investigations after they lost at the Supreme Court.

The video, which has not been released, was requested to be destroyed by Kraft's attorneys. Kraft's attorneys also added that if someone challenges the destruction order, the 79-year-old businessman is ready to pay the state's costs. As per Frank Shepherd, Kraft's attorney, the destruction of the tape is the only way to "guard against the palpable risk of further leak or misuse and correspondingly vindicate the constitutional principles and rights that are at stake in this case".

Robert Kraft net worth

According to Forbes, Robert Kraft is worth $6.6 billion. Kraft purchased the New England Patriots for $172 million in 1994, which is now worth $4.1 billion. In 2019, Kraft pledged $20 million to hate crimes after the Tree of Life shooting in 2018. In 2017, he launched the videogame team Boston Uprising. As per reports, he could still be suspended from the NFL even after the charges are dropped.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image credits: AP)