Robin Godel's Horse Euthanised After Suffering Serious Injury On Cross-country Course

In a major heartbreaking event at the Tokyo Olympics, Swiss horse Jet Set, ridden by Robin Godel was euthanised after suffering a serious injury on the cross country course at Tokyo 2020. Robin Godel's horse Jet Set suffered an 'extreme' injury on the Sea Forest Cross Country Course during Equestrian Eventing at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on 1 August 2021.

As per the Swiss Olympic team, Jet Set tore a ligament in its right foreleg while landing a jump towards the end of the cross-country course. Due to the seriousness of the injury, the decision was taken to euthanise Jet Set. The Swiss Team also pointed out that the accident was not the fault of Godel or the design of the Seaforest Cross Country Course.

What happened to Robin Godel's horse Jet Set?

As per the official release of the Switzerland Team, the 14-year-old gelding, pulled up extremely lame after jumping the final Mt Fuji water complex (fence 20) on the Sea Forest Cross Country Course. The horse received immediate veterinary attention at the fence and, after an initial assessment, was transferred by horse ambulance to the onsite Veterinary Clinic.

However, ultrasound scans revealed an irreparable ligament rupture in the lower right limb, just above the hoof, and on humane grounds and with the agreement of the owners and athlete, the decision was taken to put the horse to sleep.

"In line with the FEI Veterinary Regulations, samples have already been taken from the horse and a post mortem will be conducted," the release further stated.

It is with great sadness that we announce that the Swiss horse Jet Set, ridden by Robin Godel has had to be euthanised after pulling up extremely lame on the Sea Forest Cross Country Course during the Equestrian Eventing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on 1 August 2021. pic.twitter.com/B5hUZv2Pux — The FEI (@FEI_Global) August 1, 2021

Now, the Swiss team will continue in Monday’s final jumping section of the eventing competition with the replacement Eveline Bodenmüller riding Violine de la Brasserie.

Netizens react to Robin Godel's horse death

India in Equestrian at Tokyo Olympics

Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza picked up 11.20 penalty points and was placed 22nd after the cross-country round at the Olympics here on Sunday.

A good round in the individual show jumping qualifier on Monday will ensure that Mirza, India's only equestrian at the Olympics in over two decades, and his horse Seigneur Medicott remain in the top 25 and make the eventing individual jumping final in the evening.

Mirza picked up 11.20-time penalties after a clear cross country round in the challenging Sea Forest Cross Country Course in the eventing competition, which took his total to 39.20.

He finished the country run in just over 8 minutes.

In the equestrian eventing cross country individual, a participant has to complete the course within 7 minutes 45 seconds to avoid incurring time penalties. The lower the penalty points count, the higher the rider ends up on the table.

Mirza and Seigneur started a bit late owing to a technical issue.

The delay in completing the course saw Mirza incur a time penalty of 11.20 for the cross country stage based on going over the allotted time for the course.

