WATCH: Roma Shah From Surat Wins Two Golds In World Powerlifting Championship

Roma Biren Shah is a computer engineering student from Surat, Gujarat, who has won two gold medals in the 'World Raw Powerlifting Federation' (WRPF) 2019 held in Moscow. Roma has been playing on an international level for the past three years.

Being the only female participant from India and having over 22 countries participating in the championships, she had to undergo intense training and change her diet to non-vegetarian. She has won two gold and two silver medals this year, and a total of eight gold medals and two silver medals in the past three years for India.