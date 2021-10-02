Romain Grosjean Set To Make Indianapolis Oval Debut For Andretti In Rookie Programme Test

French driver Romain Grosjean, who made his switch to the American open-wheel series last winter, following the end of his F1 career with Haas, is now all set to take on the banks of Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the very first time on October 8, next week. He secured a two-year deal with one of the top teams in the tournament, Andretti Autosport, on October 24, which includes the Indianapolis 500, and will make his debut at the track as a part of the IndyCar rookie orientation programme test. He raced in the 2021 IndyCar series for Dale Coyne Racing and returned with wonderful results in the season.

Grosjean suffered a horrific life-threatening crash last year while racing for Haas in Formula One, where he walked out of a huge ball of fire. Following the crash, he decided to end his nine-year racing career in Formula as he didn’t want to put his family in the same situation that they were after his crash during the Bahrain Grand Prix. Meanwhile, he decided to extend his IndyCar career after an excellent first season, having spent a month travelling across America in a motorhome with his family. Next week, he will now be seen taking part in the test alongside seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson as a preparation for the Indy 500.

Romain Grosjean will replace Ryan Hunter-Reay in Andretti

As per AP, after getting the contract with Andretti Autosport, Grosjean said, “Is it for two years? Is it for five years? Is it forever? I have no idea. But we’re coming and we’re ready to discover something new for the family and that’s a super exciting new chapter in our life. We asked the kids what they are going to miss in Switzerland and they said Nothing”.

Grosjean will drive the No. 28 car for Andretti while replacing Ryan Hunter-Reay, who is a former IndyCar Series Champion and Indy 500 winner. Hunter-Reay was not retained by the team, after his 12-year stint with them. Grosjean, while racing for Dale Coyne Racing, Grosjean scored his first IndyCar career pole in his third race and finished second in the race. He has also added more podiums since his return to Indianapolis in the latter half of September.

