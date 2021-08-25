The WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has taken a subtle jibe at CM Punk's All Elite Wrestling AEW debut. Punk made his AEW debut at the AEW's Rampage: First Dance from the United Center in Chicago last Friday. A couple of things made the former WWE champion's very first outing at the AEW event special. Not only was this the Chicago-based wrestler's in-ring appearance after more than a seven-year hiatus, but his debut night also succeeded in drawing more than a million viewers.

Roman Reigns mocks CM Punk's AEW debut

It so happened that the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in its recent press release had touted the company's recently-concluded pay-per-view Summerslam as the most-viewed and highest-grossing event in its 33-year history.

"More people watched Saturday’s event live across Peacock and WWE Network than any other SummerSlam in the company’s history. The seven-figure global audience marked a 55% increase over 2020 and a 29% increase over 2019", the WWE press release read.

"With more than four million views, Brock Lesnar’s return became WWE’s most-watched Instagram video of all time – surpassing the video of John Cena’s return at WWE Money in the Bank. In total, SummerSlam videos generated more than one billion views across all WWE social platforms during the week", the statement added.

Meanwhile, the 'Big Dog' who had headlined Summerslam 2021 took to the micro-blogging site and termed it as a 'Legitimate needle moving'.

Roman Reigns defeated John Cena via pinfall to successfully retain the Universal title before being confronted by a returning Brock Lesnar after the main event. The 'Beast Incarnate' was seen staring at the 'Tribal Chief' after entering the ring before Reigns and his manager Paul Heyman exited from the ring.

Now it remains to be seen whether Roman Reigns would be defending his title against Lesnar in near future.

CM Punk AEW Debut: AEW Rampage Ratings

According to a report in Variety, Nielsen figures shows, AEW Rampage ratings for Friday’s episode was 1.129 million viewers, 692,000 of which were in the adults 18-49 demographic. That represents a 0.53 rating in the key demo, the largest rating for any AEW program since the premiere of “AEW: Dynamite” in October 2019. It was also up 75% in the demo and 53% in total viewers compared to the debut episode of “Rampage” the week prior and was behind only the NFL in the demo on cable that night. For comparison, Friday night’s episode of WWE’s “SmackDown Live” on Fox drew a 0.57 rating and 2.1 million viewers ahead of the company’s SummerSlam pay-per-view on Saturday.