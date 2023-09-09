Ronald Acuña Jr. Homers For The 7th Time In 11 Games As The MLB-leading Braves Beat The Pirates 8-2

Ronald Acuña Jr. homered for the seventh time in 11 games, Eddie Rosario went deep and drove in three runs and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-2 on Friday night.

The Braves (92-48) have won two straight following a three-game skid.

Atlanta took a 4-0 lead in the third on soft hits — Rosario’s RBI single, Travis d’Arnaud’s two-run single and Orlando Arcia’s RBI single. Arcia had the hardest-hit single at 83.1 mph. D’Arnaud’s dropped in front of left fielder Jack Suwinski at 71 mph.

Acuña put that trend to rest in the fourth, driving his 35th homer 455 feet to center to make it 5-0. Rosario followed four batters later with his 21st long ball, a two-run shot to right for a 7-0 lead.

Atlanta’s Bryce Elder (12-4) gave up four hits and two runs with a season-high nine strikeouts through seven innings.

Suwinski hit his 24th homer for the Pirates. Mitch Keller (11-9) allowed 12 hits and a career-high eight runs in five innings.