Ronda Rousey Announcement Leaves Fans Elated As Husband Travis Browne Expresses Delight

UFC legend and former WWE star Ronda Rousey posted a new video on her YouTube channel on Wednesday, announcing that she and her husband, Travis Browne, are expecting their first child. According to Rousey, her child is expected to arrive on September 22nd, 2021. Needless to say, wishes poured in from fans on social media, congratulating the happy couple over Ronda's pregnancy.

Ronda Rousey announcement: Is Ronda Rousey pregnant?

Earlier on Wednesday, UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey released a new YouTube video to announce that she is four months pregnant while also noting that the “baddest baby on the planet” is due around September 22. The video released by Ronda Rousey gives an inside look at the doctor’s appointment where she found out that she and Browne were expecting. The video features more details of Rousey and Browne’s journey, including footage of the sonogram.

The meeting took place in January when the couple actually learned the good news but they waited for the right time to make it public. She further stated that there is “definitely much more to the story” while will be revealed in due course. The couple also teased an upcoming gender reveal throughout the announcement. Fans on social media were quick to send their wishes to Ronda and Browne.

Travis Browne net worth details

As per reports, Browne is worth an estimated $500,000. Browne was introduced to the world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu at the age of 26. Prior to MMA, he was a basketball player during his high school years in San Diego, and in Palomar College.

In 2009, Browne started his professional MMA career and participated in several organisations such as Bellator Fighting Championships, Gladiator Challenge, and King of the Cage. With his 9-0 winning streak, he was remained undefeated before moving to the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2010. Although Browne never formally announced his retirement from MMA, he has not competed since UFC 213 on July 8, 2017.

Ronda Rousey UFC return unlikely

Following her last UFC fight back in 2016, Rousey openly spoke about wanting to become a mother. The former UFC and Strikeforce bantamweight champion has stayed busy in the entertainment field since then, acting in several major Hollywood films and going on a historic run with the WWE from 2018-2019 that saw her become the first women to headline the professional wrestling company’s milestone WrestleMania event.

However, last month, UFC chief Dana White noted that he had spoken to Rousey and made it clear that the former UFC champion has no desire to compete inside the Octagon again. However, Rousey and Browne were spotted training in the gym together a few months ago, hinting that Rousey could potentially return to the WWE following her pregnancy.

DISCLAIMER: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

