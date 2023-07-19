Rookie Coach Zach Arnett Will Keep Physicality And Tenacity At Mississippi State

Zach Arnett is not only the lone rookie among the Southeastern Conference’s 14 coaches, he’s also the youngest at 36 along with being the first of Hispanic descent in the league’s history.

He’s been around the league long enough to know Tuesday that he broke the standard set by his former boss and predecessor at Mississippi State. Arnett not only wore a tie to talk to reporters, he also used a lot more than the seven words Mike Leach used in his opening remarks a year ago at SEC media days.

“I’ve already said too much, and that combined with wearing a tie, I’m sure I’ve disappointed him a little bit here today,” Arnett said. “In recognition of his tremendous impact and influence not only on the game of football but on myself, I’m going to do my best to keep this short and sweet.”

Arnett was named head coach in December soon after Leach died unexpectedly from a heart condition. He then coached the Bulldogs to a bowl victory over Illinois in January. Arnett and the Bulldogs face high expectations even without the coach known as the Pirate after going 9-4 last season.

That was the fourth time in the past nine years Mississippi State has won nine or more games. Arnett made clear he wants to continue the identity established by Leach as being “tough, hard-nosed, disciplined.”

So bring the lunch box and hard hat. The physical game Leach liked isn’t going anywhere.

“When I first interviewed with him and talked to him about what he thinks are the important things about developing a winning football program, it’s not talking about scheme,” Arnett said. “It’s all about the effort with which you play, the physicality and the tenacity.”

Arnett was the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator during Leach’s three seasons in Starkville. As Arnett prepares for his first full season as a head coach, he is relying on lessons left behind by his larger-than-life predecessor.

“Simply put, I look at it as a blessing,” Arnett said. “I got to spend three years under, in my opinion is a unanimous first ballot Hall of Famer. I mean, his fingerprints and impact on the game of football are evident throughout particularly offensive play in modern football.”