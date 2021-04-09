Rory McIlroy Hits His FATHER With Wayward Shot In Horrid Opening Masters Round; WATCH

Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy did not have the best start to his Masters Tournament on Thursday after sitting at 2-over heading into the 7th hole. However, things went from bad to worse for the Northern Irishman as he somehow managed to hit his father Gerry, who was watching on from the side. Gerry was walking towards the green when his son's ball hit him on the side of the leg but Rory saw the funny side of things.

After starting with four pars, Rory McIlroy dropped shots at the fifth and sixth and then pulled his drive left of the fairway at the tough seventh, but his attempt to reach the green in two resulted in a bruise for his father. However, the 31-year-old didn't fare much better even after the 7th hole. McIlroy, who last won a major title in the 2014 US PGA Championship, joined a list of big names to finish 4-over 76 on Day 1 at the 85th Masters.

Rory McIlroy hit his dad with an errant approach shot on No. 7 during the first round of #theMasters pic.twitter.com/uEle8iqeyR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2021

When McIlroy bravely attempted his tough seventh, he, unfortunately, hit his second shot to the right of the green and into where the spectators were standing. His is approach shot, however, incredibly hit his own father, Gerry — who was facing the other way — on the leg. Startled by the impact of the ball hitting his leg, Gerry looked back before limping away.

"It was a perfect shot, it was dead straight!" ðŸ˜‚



Rory McIlroy's tough start to the 85th Masters was also painful for his dad, who was hit in the leg by a stray shot from his son on the seventh hole! pic.twitter.com/Mkz8kVROMQ — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 9, 2021

While speaking to reporters later in the day, Rory joked that he intentionally aimed for his father with the wayward attempt, "In fairness, it was where I was trying to turn it off. It was a perfect shot — it was dead straight. I think he was OK. He didn't limp away, he walked away pretty swiftly." said the golfer.

