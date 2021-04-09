Rory McIlroy Net Worth, Marriage With Erica Stoll, Career And Other Details

On Thursday, (Friday IST), Rory McIlroy was at the Augusta National Golf Club's No. 7 fairway for The Masters. The 31-year-old, however, ended up aiming straight at his father. While McIlroy hit where he wanted to, it went too far, hitting his father in the back of his leg.

"In fairness, it was where I was trying to turn it off," McIlroy said after one of his few errant shots. "It was a perfect shot -- it was dead straight. I think he was OK. He didn't limp away, he walked away pretty swiftly". He shot 4-over 76 for The Master' 85th edition. He is currently trailing Justin Rose (currently leading) by 11 shots.

Mcllroy stated that his goal was to play well, giving himself a chance. "I mean, honestly I'm quite encouraged with how I hit it on the way in. I hit some loose shots out there, but after hitting the 6-iron in the water on 13, I hit some really good shots coming in, so I'm encouraged by that".

Rory McIlroy net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mcllroy is worth $150 million. Per reports, he has earned around over $34 million in his career. In 2012, he was reportedly the youngest player on the PGA Tour to have made $10 million. He apparently also signed a $100 million to $250 million deal with Nike in 2013.

In 2016, he won $10 million during the FedEx Cup. Two years ago, he won the same cup again, this time earning a record-breaking breaking $15 million. However, he has not won a tour for over 17 months now. He last won a major title during the 2014 PGA Championship. He is currently training with swing coach Pete Cowen.

Erica Stoll Rory McIlroy wife

Erica Stoll married Mclloroy in April 2017. Stoll is originally from New York but lived in Palm Beach Gardens in Florida. They met when Stoll was working with the PGA. They have apparently been dating since 2012. Stoll, as per reports, loves to sail, bake and the show The Bachelor.

The couple got married in Ashworth Castle, which is known amongst Ireland's topmost hotels. Guests like legend Stevie Wonder, Niall Horan, Paul McGinley, Padraig Harrington attended their wedding. The fireworks display at their wedding was supposed to cost £50,000.

Rory McIlroy daughter

Mcllroy and Stoll's daughter Poppy Kennedy McIlroy was born on August 31, 2020.

