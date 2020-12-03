Rose Namajunas On How She Overcame The Trauma From Conor McGregor's Vicious Bus Attack

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas recently featured in UFC’s new “Year of the Fighter” series, where she opened up about one of the most infamous incidents in combat sports history. In April 2018 – just days before UFC 223, Conor McGregor and his team launched an attack on a bus filled with UFC fighters in an attempt to reach Khabib Nurmagomedov who had traded some harsh words with his friend Artem Lobov a few days ago.

In the viral video, Conor McGregor can be seen punching the window of the bus, while calling out Khabib Nurmagomedov. Things got much worse when he picked up a dolly and threw it on the bus, breaking a window in the process. Many fighters got injured and some were mentally traumatised.

Rose Namajunas on the infamous Conor McGregor bus attack

Michael Chiesa suffered a cut on his head, which led to his withdrawal from the scheduled Anthony Pettis fight, while flyweight contender Ray Borg dropped out of a fight against Brandon Moreno after he had shards of broken glass get into his eye. As for Rose Namajunas, she claims that she was mentally traumatised with the whole incident as the dolly almost hit her.

“I didn’t know it was Conor until a little bit later. When he threw the dolly, the bus was backing up into the elevator spot as he threw it to the window right in front of me. But had the bus not been moving, it would have hit my window,” she said.

Conor McGregor bus attack: Namajunas on how she overcame the trauma

The-then UFC strawweight champion said that the trauma she suffered after the incident was still very real as she flashed back to similar incidents that haunted her upbringing. Rose Namajunas admitted that she sat alone for quite a while after the attack and “said the Lord’s prayer again and then it did make me feel a little bit better at that moment, and it got me through that tough moment”.

Although she was shaken up, ‘Thug Rose’ managed to channel the negativity into yet another outstanding performance in the octagon. At the UFC 223 PPV, she defeated long-time rival Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a rematch to retain her title. Khabib Nurmagomedov and featured at the event where he defeated Al Iaquinta to become the UFC lightweight champion.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. However, he was released on $50,000 bail on June 14, 2018. McGregor then pleaded ‘no contest’ to a count of disorderly conduct and was ordered to perform five days of community service and attend anger management classes. A few months later, he went on to lose to Khabib Nurmagomedov by submission in the fourth round at UFC 229.

